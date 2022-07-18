Heat going all-in to trade for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell

The perpetually title-or-bust Heat, not surprisingly, are all-in on scouring the league to try to manufacture extra first-round picks to boost their chances of completing a trade for Kevin Durant or Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. But more teams than not are asking themselves this question: If we trade for Durant, how long before he wants to go somewhere else?

From earlier: The agonizing element in potential Bam/Durant Heat trade decision, with Heat thus far disinclined to deal Adebayo: Scouts weigh in:

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Thor (yup!), then we dive into the Lakers, Donovan Mitchell, Ayton fallout, a couple of good extensions and more.

The star-craved Knicks have been waiting for this moment. Now, the time to strike has arrived after collecting the necessary war chest of assets.

For @basketbllnews, I dove into why Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks feels inevitable from multiple angles:

New @lockedonbucks w/@Andy Larsen

-Joe Ingles play prior to the injury

-Fit alongside Giannis and the Bucks roster

-Clarkson and Pat Bev trades?

-Where does Donovan Mitchell land?

-Covering a contender to lottery team!

When might a Donovan Mitchell trade get done?

Now on @njdotcom

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving 'know' a trade is 'unlikely to happen,' league source says

Do the Wizards even have a chance at Durant?

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

After last year's endless flood of meetings at LeBron's house I demand to know who else he and AD have talked to on the phone. Show me the Donovan Mitchell call logs you cowards.

Why Rudy Gobert Got Traded, Why KD Hasn't

With Heat to this point reluctant to give up Bam (who turns 25 today) in a Durant trade, exploring the issue, with scouts weighing in:

Kevin Durant most PPG against a team:

32.0 vs Thunder

Still no movement on Kevin Durant situation #miamiheat

Report: Jazz talked Donovan Mitchell trades before dealing Rudy Gobert

Kevin Durant stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that?

Kevin Durant stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that?

My latest around-the-league notes compilation freshly dispatched worldwide explores:

NEW: Should the Heat offer Bam in a trade for Durant, if the arcane rule preventing Simmons & Bam from both being on the Nets can be navigated? I spoke to 2 scouts who feel strongly about this. And where things stand:

From earlier: my read on where Donovan Mitchell/NYK talks stood heading into the weekend (don't think much has changed), including Jazz asking for package including RJ Barrett in earlier discussions with NYK, Knicks' desire to land Mitchell & MIA looming:

7 PM ET tonight via @SpotifyLive: Blockbuster chat w/ @Tony Jones from the heart of the Donovan Mitchell trade chase to catch up on ALL the latest … plus some surprising Vegas scuttle about Tony's own game.

More NBA: marcstein.substack.com – 11:57 AM

Wonder if KD's value is a lot lower among the league than the general media thinks (which is why the offers seem to stink). He's played 90 games out of 154 over the last 2 seasons (just above 50%), is going to be 34 and is coming off a really bad playoff series vs. Boston.

Where do you think Kevin Durant will start the season next year 🤔

"The Nets are still trying to find a deal for Kevin Durant."

Most 40-point games by active players:

101 — James Harden

69 — LeBron James

62 — Kevin Durant

52 — Steph Curry

50 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/9GysjsABTQ – 9:27 AM

About to do @Get Up for the next two hours to talk about LeBron, KD, Donovan Mitchell and more.

The Brooklyn Nets spent half of the just-completed Las Vegas Summer League signaling to rival teams that they are prepared to keep Durant on the roster for the start of next season in spite of his recent trade request because they don’t like the offers coming in for him. If a trade does materialize for Durant this offseason, according to one source with knowledge of Brooklyn’s thinking, we should expect it to move “slow.” -via marcstein.substack.com / July 18, 2022

The persistent scuttle around the league, though, is that clubs interested in Durant mostly fear their ability to keep him content more than they feel any concern about his advancing age. “If the Nets can’t keep him happy, after everything they’ve given him, how are we supposed to?” one Western Conference team official told me. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 18, 2022

The Lakers’ preferred scenario, to be clear, is still trading for Irving, but the Nets A) appear focused on nailing down a Durant trade before pressing for Irving’s exit and B) have expressed great reluctance regarding any trade with the Lakers that doesn’t involve a third team willing to take on Westbrook’s contract (which Brooklyn does not want). -via marcstein.substack.com / July 18, 2022

One league source advised me in Las Vegas to keep an eye on the Knicks and Lakers discussing a potential Westbrook deal if — IF — Leon Rose can successfully bring Donovan Mitchell to Madison Square Garden. The source’s thinking: After adding Mitchell, New York would be expected to explore scenarios to trade away Julius Randle. And Randle, just one season removed from his breakthrough to All-Star and All-NBA status, is presumably the sort of player that the Lakers would have to consider taking on if — IF — they are unable to use Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring contract in a trade for Kyrie Irving. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 18, 2022

“I think the Knicks and the Jazz will reengage here at some point. Maybe it’s this week. Maybe it’s next week. Maybe it’s in two or three weeks. The Jazz are not necessarily going to move quickly. The Rudy Gobert talks… that was over a period of time this summer and once Minnesota stepped up with the package they did, that was an easy deal for the Jazz to do. -via RealGM / July 18, 2022

“New York is motivated. They’re motivated to get Donovan Mitchell, but I think they’re also motivated to not just give up everything to get him. They’ve got four of their own unprotected first round picks. Now, people talk about seven or eight picks. I think a lot of those picks are conditional protected picks that are coming from places like Detroit and Washington. I don’t think the Jazz value those the way they do New York’s unprotected picks.” -via RealGM / July 18, 2022