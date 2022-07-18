Pat Connaughton's extension with Bucks worth $28.27M

Pat Connaughton agreed to a three-year, $28.27M contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. He’ll make $9.42M in 2023-24, $9.42M in 2024-25 and $9.42M in 2025-26. His last year of contract is a player option.

Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Pat Connaughton’s three-year extension with the Milwaukee Bucks includes a player option on the third year, a league source tells @spotrac. – 4:58 PM

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Pat Connaughton to a multi-year extension. “Pat is a key contributor to our success with his energy, toughness, teamwork and three-point shooting,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “Pat has continued to embrace our fans and the city of Milwaukee, and we’re glad to have agreed to an extension with him.” -via NBA.com / July 18, 2022

Pat Connaughton: Kid from Arlington, MA found a home in Mikwaukee, WI… ✍️ 🦌 -via Twitter @pconnaughton / July 18, 2022

Nehm: This offseason one of your biggest priorities appeared to be bringing back a lot of your own players. What does it mean to you to keep those players in Milwaukee? Jon Horst: Yeah, I think you’re right. There’s a priority to keep our core intact. And that’s actually a hard thing to do. Even just looking back on the last couple of years and the guys we’ve been able to extend and keep with us, the guys that we’ve re-signed in free agency — Brook (Lopez), Khris (Middleton), George (Hill), (Eric) Bledsoe, Jrue (Holiday), Bobby (Portis), Pat (Connaughton) — those things are a lot harder to do than I think people understand because they’re really good players playing for a really good team. And they have markets. And it’s free agency. At the end of the day, they choose us, whether they opt in or they opt out, whatever we kind of negotiate with them at the appropriate time. They choose us as much as we go after them. -via The Athletic / July 14, 2022