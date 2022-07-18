ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's contract extension contains player option

 4 days ago
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to a two-year, $30.15M contract extension with the Denver Nuggets. He’ll make $14.70M in 2023-24 and $15.44M in 2024-25. His last year of contract is a player option.

The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a multi-year contract extension, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today. -via NBA.com / July 17, 2022

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed on a two-year, $30 million extension, his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, told ESPN on Wednesday night. -via ESPN / July 13, 2022

Michael Singer: KCP said when looking back on the 2020 Western Conference Finals, he always said if AD didn’t hit that game-winner, they would’ve lost that series. -via Twitter @msinger / July 10, 2022

