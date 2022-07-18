Rookie of the Year Odds Watch: Keegan Murray, Nikola Jovic rise after 2022 Summer League

Somewhere along the way toward becoming an NBA staple, the Las Vegas Summer League convinced people that it wasn’t going to prove who would make it in the NBA, but it would surely show who couldn’t.

Oddsmakers have apparently taken the cliche to heart.

Following the Portland Trail Blazers’ 2022 Summer League title victory over the New York Knicks, handicappers have already begun shifting futures for Rookie of the Year—with only a handful of players moving in a positive direction. For the most part, Summer League seems to have convinced oddsmakers of who can’t win the coveted award.

Here’s a glance at where things stand in mid-July via Tipico Sportsbook:

Odds as of July 18, 2022

Post-NBA Draft Rookie of the Year Odds

Here’s what the odds looked like right after the 2022 NBA Draft:

Biggest Movers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player Open Current

Keegan Murray +750 +650

Chet Holmgren +400 +380

Jabari Smith +350 +650

TyTy Washington +8000 +10000

Nikola Jovic +9000 +5000

Walker Kessler +4000 +7000

One very important thing to remember here is that Summer League ceases to have any meaning the moment it’s over. Bettors and handicappers don’t know how and why players were used the way they were in Vegas. They don’t know if teams were telling their prospects to work on specific parts of their games or if players were given much instruction at all beyond a few simple plays.

It’s not worth reading into too much either way. If there’s a player you liked for ROY before Summer League began and his odds just got longer, that shouldn’t really scare you off.

Conversely, players like Nikola Jovic—who saw his odds get considerably shorter—are worth keeping an eye on. It might not be time to buy just yet, but it could be soon.

As for Keegan Murray winning MVP in the desert, the only Las Vegas Summer League MVP to win Rookie of the Year was Damian Lillard in 2012. And Lillard shared the Summer League honors with Josh Selby that year. Selby would go onto to play just 38 games in the NBA.

That right there says as much about Summer League’s impact on the rookie race as anything else.

