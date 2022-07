BURTON, Mich (WJRT)- Time off from work is usually welcome, but for employees at one Burton business, it's a reminder of a crime that hurt their livelihood. The owners of Pool Service Specialists said someone stole the catalytic converters from their company vans on Sunday- meaning cancelled projects, employees who can't do their job, and potentially thousands of dollars lost.

BURTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO