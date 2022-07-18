NBA Insider Reveals How The Miami Heat Could Land Kevin Durant Or Donovan Mitchell: “Miami Is Trying To Go Find Multiple Picks To Either Send To Utah For Donovan Mitchell Or To Send To Brooklyn For Kevin Durant.”

The Golden State Warriors are still paying at least some attention to what the Boston Celtics have to say about the NBA Finals. Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams asserted in an appearance on Duncan Robinson’s “The Long Shot” podcast that the Warriors had not been the better team in their NBA Finals win over Boston last month. Williams instead said the Warriors had been the “more disciplined” team and credited that, along with their past Finals experience, for their success.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO