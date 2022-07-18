'I didn't think I'd survive': Woman who was almost murdered by her abusive ex-husband details horrific sexual and physical torture she endured during their relationship - revealing how she finally escaped by CHOKING him

A woman who was almost murdered by her ex-husband has detailed the horrifying sexual and physical abuse that she endured during their relationship - and how she ultimately escaped by choking him.

Farrah Lovell, 45, a surgical assistant from San Antonio, Texas, spent most of her childhood watching her father 'beat' her mother.

As an adult, Farrah found herself in a similar situation, which she believes was due to the abuse she saw 'as a young child.'

'I always said I'd never be like my mother, but essentially, when you have abuse in your background it's hard not to follow that same pattern, unfortunately,' she told Real Women/Real Stories during a powerful new video interview, which was made by executive producer and hedge fund manager Matan Uziel.

Farrah met a guy named Marty at age 15 through mutual friends, and the two soon fell in love.

They eventually got married, but six weeks after their wedding, he started sexually and physically abusing her.

'He was physically and sexually abusive to me. He killed several of my animals,' she recalled.

'He was just a very cruel person. He didn't take life into consideration, he didn't take people's feelings into consideration.'

The nurse explained that Marty would hurt her so badly that she believed he was going to accidentally kill her, and she often wondered if she'd make it out alive.

'It was terrifying because I really believed he'd eventually kill me. I didn't think I would survive, I thought he'd definitely kill me,' she shared.

And on one occasion, he almost did. Farrah remembered a time that he strangled her until she passed out.

She said: 'I could feel that my body was losing consciousness. I thought, "This is it, he's going to kill me."'

However, when Farrah, who now has six kids ranging in age 26 to six, came to, she decided to fight back.

'I woke up and he was on top of me shaking me, he thought he had killed me,' she continued.

'At that moment I just lunged at him and started choking him. I remember feeling like I just wanted to make him stop hurting me, I needed to get away from him.

'Finally I just stated to feel like, I don't care, I've got to get out of this situation, he's gonna kill me.'

Now, the mom-of-six said she has 'grown tremendously as a person' after 'overcoming so many different obstacles.'

'I survived,' she said. 'At the time it felt like I might not get through it, but I did.'

Farrah said most of her earliest memories as a kid involved her dad 'beating her mother.'

On one especially terrible occasion, she recalled him 'dragging her by her hair up and down the stairs.'

'They started fighting and he was just beating her so horribly,' she told the outlet. 'I remember just holding onto his leg, and I was like, "Please stop," just begging him to stop, but he just kept beating her and beating her.'

He eventually stopped because he had to go pick up her little sister, and Farrah said her mom quickly took action.

'She was like, "We're gonna leave and not come back, we're not gonna stand for the abuse anymore,"' Farrah remembered.

'She started getting things together, I remember feeling so terrified that he was gonna kill her if he saw us trying to leave.

'I heard his motorcycle pull up - I went and hid because I was like, "This is gonna be bad."'

However, when he dad came in and saw that her mom had been preparing to leave, he wasn't mad. Instead, he begged for forgiveness.

She added: 'He came in and he grabbed her and held her and kissed her. She was crying and he was crying. He told her, "I'll never hit you again." He never did. He died [a few months later] but he never hit her again.'

Farrah is now speaking out in the hopes of helping other victims who may be going through something similar.

'That's always why I wanted to share my story, to let people know that no matter what the situation is that you're in, no matter what people are telling you or how hopeless you might feel, there is hope and there is a silver lining at the end,' she concluded.

'You just have to keep pushing forward and you will persevere. It will be OK, things will work out.'