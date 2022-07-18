Online enrollment now open for the St. Joseph School District

The future of I-229 and the double decker bridge in St. Joseph is starting to come more into focus, but it could be years until actual construction starts. The Missouri Department of Transportation presented their latest idea to the St. Joseph City Council at a Tuesday work session, and their recommendation is to tear down the double decker bridge and build a two-to-four-lane road in its place that will keep traffic flowing north and south.

