ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore squeegee kid allegedly shoots two people with BB gun near police headquarters

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4Rie_0gk569r200

Baltimore squeegee kid allegedly shoots two people with BB gun near police headquarters 02:28

BALTIMORE -- A 12-year-old squeegee worker allegedly used a BB gun to shoot two people near police headquarters on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the alleged assault around 12:10 p.m., police said.

That's when they received a report that two people had been assaulted.

The assault victims told officers that they had been taunted by a squeegee worker while walking near the 600 block of East Fayette Street, police said.

They said the squeegee worker pointed a gun at them and shot them, according to authorities.

Officers later determined the weapon used to shoot them was a BB gun, police said.

Medical personnel treated the assault victims for abrasions to their arms and torso area on scene, according to authorities

Police arrested the 12-year-old squeegee worker who allegedly shot the two people and took that person to the city's juvenile booking facility, according to authorities.

Comments / 15

Richard Werner
4d ago

Mayor Scott doesn't care if they MURDER, Or Shoot motorist, Murder or Shoot others walking, that includes Baltimore City Police Officers. That's how sick to the Core Mayor Scott is.

Reply(3)
11
Wiggy
4d ago

when people turn the tables I bet they won't find it funny. It will get to the point where people will see them and take pop shots at them.

Reply(1)
3
Ron G
4d ago

They aren't "workers." They're panhandlers and extortionists.

Reply(5)
16
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed In Essex

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place this afternoon in Essex in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, ” The fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon in the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Mr. Joyner was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.”
ESSEX, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Court documents: Baltimore County woman shot husband in D.C. hotel

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County woman is being held in Washington D.C. after allegedly shooting her husband and causing a standoff at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the District.According to an arrest affidavit filed in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia, officers said Shanteari Weems allegedly shot her husband and threatened to shoot herself. He is recovering.Weems alleged to police that her husband is "a child molester," telling officers children at her daycare business alerted her to the alleged molestation, according to the affidavit.Property records show her as the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills. Baltimore County Police told WJZ the daycare center is closed as their investigation continues.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

27 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb Gun#Squeegee#Police Headquarters#Violent Crime
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Southwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police First District is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who shot a man on Monday afternoon. The shooting took place yesterday on the 1300 block of Canal Street in Southwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:28 pm, members...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Missing 27-Year-Old Montgomery County Man Found Dead

Missing Montgomery County man, Tyrell Jamaal Grice who was last seen in the Aspen Hill area, has been located deceased. According to Montgomery County Police, no foul play is suspected in his death. Per our previous report: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Child Squeegee Worker Arrested After Shooting Two In Baltimore

Another child squeegee worker has been arrested after shooting two victims in Baltimore, authorities say. The 12-year-old squeegee worker allegedly began taunting the victims in the 600 block of East Fayette Street around noon on Monday, July 18, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department. The suspect then...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in west Baltimore just before midnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore just before midnight. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400 block of Winchester Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been shot, according to police. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A motorcyclist died after losing control and crashing into a parked car. According to police, just after 2 a.m. Friday morning, officers were notified of a man lying in the street. Once on scene near Edison Highway, police located an unresponsive 49-year-old man. The victim was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy