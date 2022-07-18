ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Officials: Cows block Florida's Turnpike after truck fire

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — (AP) — Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.

The hauler's semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike's outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Florida father allegedly stabbed 3-year-old girl to death, injured another

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Florida father allegedly stabbed his 3-year-old daughter to death and injured his other daughter, police say. The Longwood Police Department said in a news release that an arrest warrant was issued for Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, for first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his toddler daughter to death and injured another on Thursday.
LONGWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Florida Highway Patrol#Fire Department#Old Alabama#Accident#The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh

McKees Rocks police asking residents to stay vigilant after armed robbery

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department is asking residents to stay vigilant after a robbery Wednesday night. Police said that someone laid in wait on Frederick Street for a young man to get home. They then held a gun to the victim’s back, forced their way inside and stole several items before running to a vehicle police believe was waiting. Police haven’t released a description of who they’re looking for.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman accused of shooting her boyfriend’s ex-wife in Chartiers Township

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend’s ex-wife in the middle of a Chartiers Township street. The shooting happened just before midnight Wednesday on Moon Road. Police say Michaela Hildreth shot the woman in the chest. Witnesses told police a black SUV came flying up the street and screeched to a halt. Two women then began fighting, which escalated to the gun violence. Two stray bullets hit a home where a 9-month-old baby was sleeping.
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

New York health officials report first polio case in the U.S. in almost a decade

NEW YORK — New York health officials on Thursday reported the first polio case in the United States in almost a decade. According to The Associated Press, New York state officials said it appeared that the person had “a vaccine-derived strain of the virus,” which means it possibly came from someone who got the live vaccine that is available in other countries, and the person can spread the virus. The live vaccine apparently is not available in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
119K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy