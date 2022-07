MOUNT VERNON — Knox County's lack of affordable housing is a major obstacle in the community's fight to reduce homelessness, according to local leaders on the ground. Joe Springer, operations manager for Knox County's lone emergency homeless shelter, The Winter Sanctuary, and Julie Miller, the shelter's incoming executive director, have both said it represents a prominent challenge in the re-housing process — on-par with mental health and substance abuse issues clients may face.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO