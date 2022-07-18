Letter: Like other motorized vehicles, e-bikes have no place on core trail

The Honey Stinger Emerald Mountain Epic returns to Steamboat for two days of action on Aug. 6 and 7. The mountain bike and running race is completely sold out and will utilize most of the trails on Emerald Mountain. Due to the high capacity of competitors, organizers are searching for...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to stay out of the Yampa River through Steamboat Springs amid high water temperatures that make it harder for fish to survive after being caught. The closure — which is voluntary, but generally widely followed — starts at Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area...
The Baker Peak Fire, a burn on the Grand County side of Rabbit Ears Pass was being mopped up on Wednesday, July 20, according to Aaron Voos, public affair specialist with the U.S. Forest Service. The wildland fire, which broke out on Baker Mountain south of U.S. Highway 40 on...
WildEarth Guardians along with more than a dozen conservation and wildlife groups revealed their own restoration plan for wolf introduction on the Western Slope. A portion of the plan includes a map of what parts of the state would be habitat zones for gray wolves. For Summit County, much of the land is designated as “suitable wolf habitat in zones 450 square kilometers and larger.” The map also indicates 12 specific zones for release of wolves, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness and portions of White River National Forest. The group excluded the Southern Ute Reservation because, as a sovereign nation, the Southern Ute Tribe has expressed opposition to having wolves.
While the city provides many access points on the Yampa River, Steamboat Springs lacks any public access ramps for trailered boats such as rafts and dories. “The facilities that we provide as a river community, as a city, are subpar to what we see in any communities similar to ours around the state or our region,” said Routt County boater Todd Givnish to the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission during a meeting on Wednesday, July 13.
Crews are still in the initial response phase at the Baker Peak Fire, a wildland fire that broke out on the Grand County side of Rabbit Ears Pass on Monday, July 18. There are no official numbers regarding containment or size of the burn, according to Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service. An estimate from crews on the ground Monday put it at about a half acre.
UPDATE (4 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Wolcott and Wilmore Lake due to a motor vehicle accident, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 1:50 p.m. Monday. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use I-70...
Along scenic Routt County Road 80, wildflowers are in bloom and sheepherder wagons stand in fields. In contrast, significant amounts of bagged trash and discarded camping equipment are piled up alongside the roads in Adams Park, a result of the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering about 25 miles north of Hayden.
For Erick Ocampo, the best way to uplift others and connect with the community is through music, and he is hoping to extend the Music Connection program across the Yampa Valley. “I want to help people and connect people with music,” Ocampo said. Over the past several years, Ocampo...
This afternoon shortly before 2:00 p.m., multiple wildfires were reported to have broken out in the areas of Gypsum and Eagle. Since authorities know about them, they are asking residents and I-70 travelers not to call 9-1-1. and residents are being urged to be on the alert. In Eagle, the...
Peak Health Alliance will not offer sponsored health care plans in Routt County in 2023, but is continuing talks with UCHealth in the hopes of offering plans for the start of 2024. The health care purchasing cooperative started an effort to expand to Routt County last fall and in March,...
Dear Routt County and surrounding area, I have worked at the Verizon retail stores here in Steamboat since March 2016. This Friday, July 22, will be my last day. I have had the opportunity to meet and help thousands of residents and visitors. From the very beginning of my career I committed myself to selling with honesty and integrity. I’ve stuck with that commitment and I am proud of myself for that.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Rocky Mountain Sandhill Crane Expert Dan Collins will headline the 2022 Yampa Valley Crane Festival. Registration is now open for the 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, which takes place Sept. 1-4 in Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig. The festival will present crane, bird and...
This time last year, two of the biggest fires in Colorado were burning in Routt County — the Muddy Slide Fire south of Steamboat Springs and the Morgan Creek Fire to the north. But on Monday, July 18, not only was Routt County fire free, but the Colorado Division...
Routt County Women United is once again gearing up for its annual school supply drive. The group has reached out to local schools and Integrated Community to understand students’ and schools’ needs in Routt County. As a result, the group is encouraging people in the community to contribute by purchasing school supplies to fill backpacks for local students.
The question of whether to tax short-term rentals an additional 9% and use the proceeds to support the build out of the Brown Ranch is now in the hands of Steamboat Springs’ voters. On Tuesday, July 19, Steamboat Springs City Council voted 6-1 to approve a second reading of...
The Hayden Public Library’s sixth Reader of the Week number 6 is Opal Schwarz, whose parents are Jenny and Chris. Opal’s friends are Haley and Opal’s 5-year-old sister, Pearl. The family has three dogs — Ruby, Bllta, and Remi — along with a cat named Goldie, eight chickens and three baby bunnies. They have lived in Milner for five years.
A recent report in the Steamboat Pilot & Today says Steamboat police confiscated four AR-15s, seven handguns, two shotguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, more than 100 fully loaded handgun and rifle magazines. “That guy could have done some damage,” said Police Chief Sherry Burlingame. “If opportunity and means came...
Casey Hill has taken over as the new athletic director at Soroco High School in place of Jo Parker, the former Soroco athletic director. Originally from Oregon, Hill and his family moved to Colorado in 2016 to the Denver area. When COVID-19 struck, they began looking for other options in the state and wound up moving to Routt County last year.
