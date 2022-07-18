Letter: Like other motorized vehicles, e-bikes have no place on core trail

WildEarth Guardians along with more than a dozen conservation and wildlife groups revealed their own restoration plan for wolf introduction on the Western Slope. A portion of the plan includes a map of what parts of the state would be habitat zones for gray wolves. For Summit County, much of the land is designated as “suitable wolf habitat in zones 450 square kilometers and larger.” The map also indicates 12 specific zones for release of wolves, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness and portions of White River National Forest. The group excluded the Southern Ute Reservation because, as a sovereign nation, the Southern Ute Tribe has expressed opposition to having wolves.

