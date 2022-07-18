Morris Township: Downed wires close portion of Lake Road

A driver was struck by his own vehicle in a chain-reaction crash after he got out in the middle of Route 287 in the middle of the night, authorities said. Investigators don't yet know why the victim's Chevy Camaro was stopped in the middle of the southbound highway near mile marker 63.6 in Mahwah shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

MAHWAH, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO