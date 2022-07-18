Morris Township: Downed wires close portion of Lake Road

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for five counties: Essex, Bergen, Hudson, Passaic and Union. Deputy Chief Robert Duncan said that the Montclair Fire Department has responded to about 20 calls since the storm came through on reports of downed trees and power lines in Glen Ridge and Montclair.
An SUV involved in an accident in Ridgewood rolled into a police car, authorities said. The BMW X1 wasn't occupied -- or in park -- when it was separated from the first vehicle on Franklin Avenue at North Broad Street near the village train station Thursday afternoon, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
UPDATE: The Township’s email service was restored Thursday afternoon, Administrator Tim Quinn said. If Morris Township officials haven’t answered your emails lately, they’re not giving you the cold shoulder. The municipality’s email system has crashed, Township Administrator Tim Quinn said on Thursday. Officials and employees have...
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A teen was burned after their shirt caught fire while cooking Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. Troopers responded to a residence on Beemer Church Road in Wantage Township at 2:30 a.m. for the report of a...
The cause of a weekend fire in Hunterdon County was attributed to several rags that were used to stain a deck, marking the second fire from the same cause in a matter of weeks, authorities said. The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the blaze on Pittstown Road in Franklin Township...
CLINTON TWP., Pa. - A road closure in part of Hunterdon County, New Jersey, could become permanent in order to protect a series of dams. County Road 629 in Clinton Township has been closed for more than two years at Round Valley park, from Cherry Street and Old Mountain Road to the boat ramp parking lot.
Phase II, Stage C of Runway 5-23 Rehabilitation is underway. Crews will be repaving the approach end of Runway 23 this Thursday and Friday night. This will require an overnight closure of Runway 5-23 on those nights. These are currently the only planned night closures of Runway 5-23 for the...
Westbound Route 4 remained closed following a serious morning rush-hour crash. Multiple victims were brought to Hackensack University Medical Center by Englewood Health EMS after a Lincoln MKC slammed into a pole, downing wires, shortly after 8 a.m. The westbound highway remained closed near Jones Road in Englewood while PSE&G...
NEW JERSEY - "I'm going to put it up," John Bianco said as we stood inside a prototype home he built in the backyard of his business offices in Verona, New Jersey. He pressed a button on his phone and almost instantly you could hear the buzz of a motor starting.
One person was flown to the hospital after falling at a food manufacturing facility in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to Johanna Foods on Johanna Farms Road in Flemington around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the squad said. Emergency crews cared for...
A teen was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering burns while cooking in Sussex County, state police said. Troopers responded to a home on Beemer Church Road and found that the teen’s shirt had caught on fire while cooking around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 21, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
Police are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to the ShopRite on Elizabeth Avenue the afternoon of July 20. The Franklin Township Police Department was notified of the bomb threat by a ShopRite employee at about 12:56 p.m., according to a press release from the FTPD. The store...
A cleaning service contractor was airlifted following a bad fall at a Franklin Lakes home, authorities said. The 34-year-old contractor with Jose’s Cleaning Services of Ridgefield Park was cleaning gutters and power-washing the Crest Place home near Kells Pond just off Pulis Avenue when he fell two stories around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) — Alicia Castillo is frustrated. Ever since opening up her community pharmacy along Route 4 in Fair Lawn in 2019, she has experienced some form of damage from flooding with every major storm. She can now add Monday afternoon’s fierce thunderstorms to the list. “The whole floor was underwater including my wood flooring. […]
NUTLEY, NJ – On Saturday, a magnet fisherman found a bomb under a bridge in the Passaic River, leading the Essex County Bomb Squad to secure the area and diffuse the bomb. Magnet fishing is the act of throwing a large magnet into a body of water, typically near bridges or other heavy traffic points in an attempt to find lost and discarded treasures.
A driver was struck by his own vehicle in a chain-reaction crash after he got out in the middle of Route 287 in the middle of the night, authorities said. Investigators don't yet know why the victim's Chevy Camaro was stopped in the middle of the southbound highway near mile marker 63.6 in Mahwah shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Wednesday night, weather permitting, in parts of Independence Township, and Frelinghuysen Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 with an alternate...
Two lanes of Interstate 297 were shut down due to a car fire, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire was reported at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 northbound near the I-95 interchange in Edison, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man is in custody after attempting to flee police who were serving a warrant Tuesday afternoon. On July 19, at around 5:30 p.m., the Morris County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an individual at Totten Farm, located on Naughright Road, police said.
An international monument set in a township park and a house dating from the mid 19th century have been added to the list of municipal historic landmarks in Nutley. The Nutley Planning Board voted July 6 to confer landmark status on the 1961-1962 Venetian-glass mosaic United Nations monument in Memorial Park I (the northern section of Kingsland Park) and a one-family dwelling at 401 Passaic Ave., built in 1842.
Comments / 0