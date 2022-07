Orange County residents find themselves in the midst of another COVID-19 wave, largely fueled by new Omicron sub variants that are much more contagious than previous strains. But, local experts say, the county is in a much better position to handle the new wave of cases thanks to increased vaccination rates, the availability of anti-viral medication to treat infections and some signs the new Omicron strains – BA.4 and BA. 5 – can potentially cause less severe illness.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO