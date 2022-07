What happened to Gov. Ned Lamont’s “debt diet,” if there ever was one?. Lamont is running for reelection claiming credit for fiscal restraint. Yet, since Lamont took office, Connecticut’s long-term borrowing has increased from about $25 billion to $27 billion. Moreover, after issuing $1.2 billion of new bonds already in 2022 (see below), the state is officially scheduled to issue another $1.3 billion of new bonds in the fall. In addition, Lamont and crew have committed to issue $175 million of Community Investment Fund bonds as well.

