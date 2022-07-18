Charlton post clip from The Office trolling Swindon after latest raid on club before swiftly deleting video

CHARLTON brilliantly used a clip of legendary British comedy The Office to announce their latest signing... and then quickly deleted it.

Midfielder Jack Payne was confirmed as having joined the League One side on Monday afternoon.

The clip of Brent was used as part of Charlton's Payne announcement Credit: Charlton Instagram

Payne then pretended to be on the phone to Brent as he confirmed the move Credit: Charlton Instagram

He arrives from Swindon and is the third player to make the switch from there - with Mandela Egbo and Joe Wollacott also joining ex-Swindon boss Ben Garner at The Valley.

All three have arrived on free transfers after their contracts expired at Swindon.

And Charlton addressed their raid of the Swindon squad with a video of Ricky Gervais' iconic character David Brent discussing his office's pending merge with the Swindon branch.

In the clip, he then receives a phone call and Charlton used this moment to cut to Payne who pretended to be talking to Brent.

And he confirms he is joining Charlton from Swindon - a moment which left social media in hysterics.

Payne said: "Hello, Jack Payne here, formerly of Swindon. I just thought I'd let you know I'll be signing for Charlton later.

"Yeah, I look forward to seeing you then."

The clip was not up for very long as Charlton swiftly decided to take the video down.

But that did not stop people from reacting to the unique transfer announcement.

One person said: "Charlton GOAT [greatest of all time] of announcement videos."

While another added: "Charlton's media guy deserves a raise after that."

Others then piled in by comparing Garner to Brent, using various Office scenes as memes for Charlton's transfer policy.

The Addicks finished 13th in League One last season, while Swindon made it into the League Two play-offs but lost to Port Vale in the semi-finals.