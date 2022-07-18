DEBRIEF: Wisconsin Democratic Senate Debate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR recently honored four individuals and several groups in the state for their efforts battling invasive species in Wisconsin waters. One of those individuals is Chris Acy, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance. He’s created numerous projects and worked at public outreach to help prevent and remove invasive species from the Wolf and Fox river basins.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO