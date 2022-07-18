DEBRIEF: Wisconsin Democratic Senate Debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have erased regulations allowing Wisconsin election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. The move marks another in a series of steps Republicans and conservative allies have taken to tighten voting procedures in the crucial swing state. Earlier this month, the...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state’s legal battle against PFAS contamination is expanding. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are taking legal action against more companies for contamination from so-called “forever chemicals” around the state. Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Dane County...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR recently honored four individuals and several groups in the state for their efforts battling invasive species in Wisconsin waters. One of those individuals is Chris Acy, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance. He’s created numerous projects and worked at public outreach to help prevent and remove invasive species from the Wolf and Fox river basins.
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin vaccinators have administered 9.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since they became available in December, 2020. These include doses given as first and second shots and boosters to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents. Current vaccinations are hovering above all-time lows with the coronavirus pandemic in its third year.
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, for the first time in 3 days, but the 1,919 new cases weren’t enough to pull down the rising 7-day average. The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 1,689 cases per day. That rolling average is up from 1,667 a day earlier.
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 16 Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19, including Brown and Door counties in Northeast Wisconsin. Half of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s greater viewing area has elevated, or medium, community levels of COVID-19. High: Brown, Door.
Drug busts on I-41. Traffic stops prove to be an important tool against drug trafficking. Poll director Charles Franklin talks about the national Marquette University Law School Poll's findings. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Can we change climate change?. Is reversing climate change as...
