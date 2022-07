Rebekah “Becky” Daubert was born, raised, and educated in Lebanon County. Now, she’s an English teacher putting books in the hands of her neighbors. “The Crazy Book Lady,” she explained, “was a name that was given to me after I started giving out books. It was kind of a joke among some of the other vendors because they were selling things and I was giving things out for free … but, it stuck. Actually, one of the other vendors made me an apron … that says, ‘The Crazy Book Lady.'”

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO