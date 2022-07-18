Meet the most wholesome player in baseball, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel

Well on their way to another losing season, the Cubs, who snapped a nine-game losing skid in Sunday’s first-half finale, haven’t had much to cheer about recently. As is typically the case for teams embarking on a lengthy rebuild, it will probably get worse before it gets better.

But if you’re looking for a silver lining, a faint sliver of hope to latch onto, that solace can be found in rookie Christopher Morel, a promising young outfielder (though he’s also started at second base, third and shortstop) and an even better person, greeting umpires, opponents and just about anyone else in his general vicinity. This, ladies and gentlemen, is what sportsmanship looks like.

Since debuting on May 17th, Morel leads the Cubs in both steals (eight) and runs scored (36) while trailing only Patrick Wisdom in home runs (nine) and RBI (26). Though you won’t find it on FanGraphs or Baseball Reference, Morel also leads the team in hugs.

Morel has cooled off some, limping to the break with a .208 average this month (18 strikeouts in 48 July at-bats), though he’s still been a bright spot, giving the struggling Cubs a much-needed lift with his boisterous, life-of-the-party energy, displaying the kind of youthful enthusiasm baseball so desperately needs. Very much in the “just happy to be here” phase of his career, Morel’s love for the game is still pure, not yet jaded by fame or celebrity.

Realistically, the Cubs are years away from competing, with plenty of lean seasons ahead. Morel won’t be able to fix that on his own, but you have to admire his optimism, enjoying every moment of his MLB existence. Protect this wholesome king at all costs.

