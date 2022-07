The City of York provides parking permits for residents that live on the designated blocks/streets during the York Fair, which runs from July 22nd to July 31st 2022. In order to identify a resident’s vehicle, a permit system was developed. All resident’s living within the established area, wishing to park their vehicles on the street during the fair must have a permit properly displayed to avoid receiving a parking fine.There is a limit of three (3) permits for each household. Please bring proof of residency and registration cards for each vehicle needing a permit.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO