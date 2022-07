Boca Raton, FL - July 22, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Bret Talley, an entrepreneur, business owner and author in Florida, believes that the next generation of tech pioneers will help change the world. For this reason, he has launched the Bret Talley Scholarship for Tech Pioneers, which is available for all students enrolled in university that are planning to launch a tech business in the future. He says that "Entrepreneurship is not about making money. It's about making a difference." Through his work and a scholarship program for tech pioneers, he hopes to inspire others to pursue their passions and make a difference in the world. Students can take advantage of this opportunity now by visiting the official scholarship page to see all the details on how to apply.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO