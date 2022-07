Harris-Stowe State University has named Alandrea P. Stewart, Ed.D., vice president and chief of staff, effective July 1. "Dr. Stewart has been an integral part of my administration during my interim and current presidency," said Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, president of Harris-Stowe State University. "She is an outstanding member of our leadership team, with a great commitment to our work. Her organizational and management skills are her secret sauce to making a difference at Harris-Stowe. I look forward to her continued leadership and contributions as our university navigates this transformative era."

