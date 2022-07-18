Final From the Heart checks cut for two local women

In May, runners and walkers gathered around Lake Kohlmier for the last From the Heart charity race.

Last week, Beth Svenby and some members of the From the Heart team gathered in her backyard for beverages, snacks and celebration as she presented the checks to the final From the Heart recipients, Jennifer Schwab and Shelly Johnson.

“Both of these women are so deserving, and we are thrilled to be able to present them with an $8,000 check,” Svenby said.

Schwab has been touched by cancer many times throughout the years and has spent much of her time helping and supporting others on their journeys with cancer. Her sister, Lisa Hilistad, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and lost her battle when she died in April of 2009, just days before she was to be honored during the first From the Heart race.

Last fall, shortly after beginning a new job, she was diagnosed with same cancer that claimed her sister’s life years earlier. Thus, Schwab became one of the last recipients for the program she herself helped organize as a member of the planning committee.

Following chemotherapy and then radiation, Schwab is determined to beat her diagnosis.

“I still think it’s crazy that I ended up with the same cancer,” she said. “But I am so thankful for the amount of support I’ve gotten from these women and my family and the community. I’m grateful for the help financially, but I really feel like this is another way to honor my sister.”

Johnson’s journey was a bit different. About a year ago, Johnson noticed she hadn’t been feeling well for some time and was feeling a good amount of pain on her left side and back, resulting in a trip to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

After conducting scans and tests, it was revealed she had a large mass, about seven centimeters, on her left kidney. After a biopsy, she was ultimately diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma and began treatment. She was faced with the option to either burn off the tumor, remove part of the kidney, or remove the entire kidney, which is what she ultimately decided.

Unfortunately, during her check-up following the surgery to remove her kidney, her scans showed an additional growth, which concerned her and her medical team. The diagnosis was again cancer.

“It’s been a crazy year, but I am so thankful for all my support,” Johnson said. “I’ve never felt alone, and being one of the last recipients means so much to my family and me.”

Though it was a difficult decision for Svenby and the From the Heart committee, this year’s race was the last, and Schwab and Johnson are the final two recipients. In previous years, From the Heart has provided more than $600,000 of financial support for the families of Lisa Hilstad, Steve Nelson, Tyler Harlicker, Nacia Olson, Gabriella Velasquez, Kyle DeKam, Samantha Nachanicky, Christine Deming-Davis, Susan Harty, Candy Anderson, Juana Villarreal, Bill Reuter, John Berning, Jean Borgman, Rodney Earlywine, Pete Kalan, Paul Grannes, Tracy Williams, Julie Bauer, Don Hettinga, Royetta Spurgeon, Marcy Fenske, Terri Grose, Nick Larson, Matt Ratzloff, Brian Wencl, Tanya Powell, Heidi Smith, Joe Wagoner, Jim Gleason, Dawn Armstrong, Chris Utoft, Monica Kruschke, Cheryl Bastyr, Mark Woodrich, Jon Osmundson, and Nova Maas.