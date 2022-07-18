ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Denzel Curry says he’s a huge Pantera fan: “They was my shit”

By Damian Jones
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenzel Curry has revealed that he is a huge fan of Pantera. , the rapper admitted that the metal veterans were one of his childhood favourite bands. “I loved Pantera. Pantera was my shit!” he said. “‘Super Cowboys From Hell’; ‘Reinventing The Steel’ – their [songs and albums] had some cool...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pat Benatar will no longer sing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ because of gun violence

Pat Benatar has said she will no longer be performing classic track ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ as a symbol of defiance with those affected by gun crime in the US.The 69-year-old is currently on tour, and many will be saddened at the song’s absence.“I tell them, if you want to hear the song, go home and listen to it,” she told USA Today. “(The title) is tongue-in-cheek, but you have to draw the line. I can’t say those words out loud with a smile on my face.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NME

Flo Milli – ‘You Still Here, Ho?’ review: a promising, if not entirely polished, debut from the Alabama rapper

Over the past four years, few emerging names in rap have had as boisterous an impact as Mobile, Alabama’s Flo Milli. Since releasing her first official track ‘Beef FloMix’ on SoundCloud in late 2018 – which went on to become one of 2019’s rap songs of the summer – Milli, who declared to NME back in March that she is “a firm believer in my talent”, has more than kept up with the hype surrounding her, which only increased after the release of her critically acclaimed and Billboard-charting 2020 debut mixtape, ‘Ho, Why Is You Here?’.
MOBILE, AL
NME

Corey Taylor says new Slipknot album “feels like a reset”

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has discussed his mindset while writing the band’s upcoming album ‘The End, So Far’. Taylor was speaking to Kerrang, where he also talked about the band’s previous record ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ and their latest single, ‘The Dying Song’.
MUSIC
NME

Jack White – ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ review: his richest and most satisfying solo era yet

The past 12 months has proved to be somewhat of a renaissance period for Jack White. Back in September 2021, he launched his latest Third Man Records store in London with a surprise rooftop gig in Soho. Then in April he released ‘Fear Of The Dawn’, the first of two records this year (with this being the ‘twin’ album), and celebrated by playing a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival. That’s without mentioning the shock of electric blue hair that the White Stripes man has been sporting at venues and festivals around the world on his ‘Supply Chain Issues Tour’, or the fact that he proposed to and married musician Olivia Jean on stage in Detroit in April.
MUSIC
NME

The Cult’s Ian Astbury breaks up fight at Washington D.C. show

The Cult singer Ian Astbury recently broke up a fight at one of the band’s show’s in Washington D.C. Footage emerged on social media of frontman Astbury jumping into the crowd to intervene after a fight broke out between two fans, one of whom was held in a chokehold.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Brown
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Vinnie Paul
Person
Dimebag Darrell
NME

Listen to “Muse at their heaviest” on ‘Kill Or Be Killed’

Muse have shared their new single ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ from their forthcoming ninth album ‘Will Of The People’ – listen to the track below. The song, which has been previewed at numerous festivals over the summer, is the fourth to be lifted from the trio’s new LP after the title track, ‘Compliance’ and ‘Won’t Stand Down’.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple J
NME

Mabel: “I didn’t really feel like I deserved a lot of my success”

On her new album, Mabel’s inviting you on the best night out you’ve never been on. The type of night where you spend hours and hours on the sweaty dance floor, the music giving you a newfound confidence. The kind of evening where anything is possible – particularly because the new best friend you met in the toilet queue (and that you’ll never see again) has told you so. An all-night sesh that ends as the sun rises and you stumble home, half-eaten burger in hand and mascara smudged down your cheek. The type of night that, really, doesn’t exist, but is fun to pretend it could.
MUSIC
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Reef’s Gary Stringer

In 1996, Reef won an all-day charity football tournament against bands including Oasis and Dodgy. But who did you beat in the final to claim the Britpop Derby trophy?. “We’d loved playing football together from the beginning, when Reef lived in a cottage in Isleworth, west London. That competition was ace. You had Robbie Williams turn up and the whole Oasis/Blur rivalry was going on and – surprise, surprise! – they were drawn against each other, which was a great pantomime. You had Liam with his hat on surly-ing it around in midfield, and I remember him scoring a glory goal. We knocked Blur out of the competition, but I don’t remember much about that match other than a woman running on the pitch topless during it, and also [Blur bassist] Alex James stopping and nonchalantly having a fag midway through the game. Good fun!”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Kerry King confirms drummer for his post-Slayer project

Kerry King has announced his drummer for his forthcoming post-Slayer project. The guitarist has announced his new band is almost ready to launch, teaming up again with Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph for the new venture. “You know me, so you know what it’s going to sound like,” he told Metal...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Slipknot kick off their 2022 European tour

Slipknot have had a roaring start to their European tour, kicking off the 11-date run in Romania this week. Performing on Wednesday July 20 as part of Romexpo in Bucharest – where frontman Corey Taylor donned his new mask – the Iowa outfit’s 16-track setlist (per Blabbermouth) included some of their most revered classics: ‘Spit It Out’, ‘Psychosocial’, ‘Duality’, ‘Wait and Bleed’ and ‘The Devil In I’ among them. A two-song encore comprised of 2002’s ‘People = Shit’ and ‘Surfacing’.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa announce new music festival in Ghana

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa have announced plans to launch a music festival in Ghana. The rappers are set to launch The Black Star Line Festival on January 6, 2023 in Accra, Ghana’s Black Star Square. “Everything we’re doing is with the goal of uniting and building a...
MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne teases the release of new single ‘Degradation Rules’ featuring Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne has teased the upcoming release of a new single, ‘Degradation Rules’, featuring his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. On social media yesterday (July 20), Osbourne shared a brief animated clip that included an audio snippet from the heavy single. A kaleidoscope of skulls opens onto what looks to be a church window framed by thorns and roses. A foreboding guitar makes way for a wailing harmonica, delivered alongside the caption: “New Song on Friday!”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy