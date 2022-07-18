Tories must pick the best new pilot after Boris and the party will be able to fly

Blond typhoon

ONLY Boris Johnson could be shot down in flames one week and perform aerial ­acrobatics the next.

Can you imagine another politician doing Tom Cruise stunts in a Typhoon?

Only Boris Johnson could be shot down in flames one week and perform aerial ­acrobatics the next

Certainly not Starmer, the red barren.

Boris’s critics loathed it, of course.

Unfailingly joyless and petty, they have always hated his sense of fun and feared his natural connection with voters.

Indeed, as they now admit, that was really why Labour’s tedious complainants wanted rid of him.

It wasn’t about Partygate, or the other scandals, despite all those sanctimonious diatribes.

Boris fans believe his party has made a kamikaze error in ejecting their hotshot flier.

His successor must prove these fears unfounded.

The stakes could barely be higher, with a Lab/Lib/SNP rabble of a coalition waiting in the wings.

And, as Boris warns, if Starmer can connive his way into No10, don’t bet against the “deep state” finding a way to unpick Brexit.

The Tories will miss their Top Gun, but his turbulence was ultimately fatal.

Pick the best new pilot and the party can still straighten up and fly right.

No BBC tax

WHY should anyone be forced by law to pay for the BBC?

That should be the baseline for politicians considering how to replace the archaic licence fee.

No one should be forced by law to pay for the BBC Credit: Alamy

The mooted alternatives, a levy added to broadband bills or income tax, are non-starters both in principle and ­during a cost-of-living crisis.

So is the House of Lords’ favourite: A fee added to our council tax.

The peers claim a Netflix-style subscription would short-change the BBC.

So what? Who needs newsreaders on £400,000? Or news output so skewed towards metropolitan Remainers that millions despise having to fund it?

Payment must be voluntary.

Anything else is an outrage.

Migrant folly

OUR MPs plumb new depths of stupidity attacking the performance of a scheme not yet enacted.

“There is no clear evidence the Rwanda policy will deter migrant crossings,” says a scathing report by the Commons Home Affairs Committee.

There is no clear evidence the Rwanda policy will deter migrant crossings, claims a scathing report by the Commons Home Affairs Committee Credit: AFP

“It appears to have gone unnoticed by those who attempt to cross the Channel,” sneers Labour chair Diana Johnson.

But of course it is not yet a deterrent.

It was thwarted by a Strasbourg judge before a single person could be deported.

Those flocking here illegally in small boats know they won’t be booted out while the ECHR, petitioned by leftie lawyers egged on by Labour, prevents it.

When scores are flown out each week, the boats WILL stop.

The truth is this committee is simply determined to ensure that never happens.