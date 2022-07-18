McLeod Health Cheraw provides screenings at Pageland Watermelon Festival

BISHOPVILLE — Jan Easterling began her day on July 18, 1988, the way she did most Mondays. She checked in with the cops. Easterling was a newspaper reporter, tasked with covering everything that happened in three mostly rural counties east of Columbia. She wrote about crime and the courts and whatever else she found interesting, like how the region was losing the bedrock of its economy: growing and spinning cotton.

17 HOURS AGO