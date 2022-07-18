ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheraw, SC

McLeod Health Cheraw provides screenings at Pageland Watermelon Festival

By McLeod Health
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pM27_0gk4oBvx00
From left: Sonny Usher, RN; Jae Fox, RN and Jacob Parker, Nurse Extern, provided free health screenings to residents at the Pageland Watermelon Festival on July 16. Photo by McLeod Health

CHERAW, S.C. — Representatives from McLeod Health Cheraw participated in the Pageland Watermelon Festival held in Downtown Pageland on July 16.

McLeod provided free glucose and cholesterol screenings, blood pressure screenings, stroke education and other important health resources to festival attendees.

Pageland is known as the “watermelon capital of the world” due to the importance of the area’s primary crop. The annual festival has been a tradition since its conception in 1951.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Bishopville's journey to reclaim a South Carolina monster

BISHOPVILLE — Jan Easterling began her day on July 18, 1988, the way she did most Mondays. She checked in with the cops. Easterling was a newspaper reporter, tasked with covering everything that happened in three mostly rural counties east of Columbia. She wrote about crime and the courts and whatever else she found interesting, like how the region was losing the bedrock of its economy: growing and spinning cotton.
The Richmond Observer

CDC lists Richmond County as high risk for COVID

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County is one of 41 in North Carolina to have a high community risk level for COVID-19 following the latest weekly update. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community levels “are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Florence businesses head to West Palmetto Street

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — West Palmetto Street in Florence is proving to be a big draw for local businesses. Buddy’s, a new burger restaurant, held its grand opening there Thursday. Owner Jeremy Yurek said he initially eyed opening the restaurant in downtown Florence, but jumped on the space in West Florence when a friend pointed […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheraw, SC
Pageland, SC
Government
City
Pageland, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"

This SC went from being homeless to a multimillionaire, and explains how he did it.JT's personal website. This SC native, born and raised in Mullins, SC, has a lot going on for himself nowadays, and has a track record and a list of accolades that many would love to have.
wpde.com

Marlboro County town mayor resigns due to health reasons

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The mayor of the Marlboro County Town of Clio has resigned from his position. Ben Petrone told ABC15 he's resigning due to health reasons. Petrone was elected mayor in July of 2020. He said when he was elected that he had such high hopes...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

Is Central Piedmont Community College discriminating based on race?

CHARLOTTE — Legal counsel for the Project on Fair Representation sent a letter to Central Piedmont Community College, because a fully funded fellowship program there is purportedly only open to “Black / African American” candidates. The April 18 letter warns the college “that you are likely violating the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and other federal civil rights laws.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcleod Health#Mcleod Health Cheraw
The Post and Courier

Statue honoring Confederate-era leader going on public display in SC county

FLORENCE — Amid a nationwide trend of removing monuments honoring people with ties to the Confederacy, a South Carolina county council wants to put one on display. Florence County leaders voted 5-4 along mostly partisan lines on July 21 to display a statue of William W. Harllee, the lieutenant governor when South Carolina seceded ahead of the Civil War, on grounds of the county museum.
FLORENCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Parents ask Gov. McMaster for SC investigation of Columbia school district

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of Columbia school parents, many of whom are upset after a popular high school principal's reassignment, asked Gov. Henry McMaster to request a state investigation of waste, fraud and abuse of power in Richland County School District One. Barbara Weston, a former teacher and grandparent of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte Stories

These 3 North Carolina Cities are Considered Among the Sweatiest in America

In a study of 200 metropolitan areas, these North Carolina cities are considered the sweatiest: Charlotte (ranked 42nd sweatiest), Fayetteville (46th), and Raleigh (59th). Their study compared 200 of the largest cities in the US across the following categories: weather, sweat factors, and cooling off. In addition, they looked at data points like the number of days above 90 degrees, population density, and the availability of air conditioning and bodies of water to cool down.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Bugga remembered at Rockingham Bike Night

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County motorcycle community rallied together Wednesday evening to bid farewell to one of their own. The Playaz Elite Bike Night event in the parking lot of Los Mariachis was dedicated to motorcycle club’s late president, William “Bugga” Sturdivant, who passed away July 13.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County nonprofits awarded grants from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

ELLERBE — The Mineral Springs Improvement Council is one of two nonprofit organizations in Richmond County to receive grants from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. According to a press release, the Ellerbe-based group and Helping Hands of Hamlet Inc. each received $2,000 grants as part of Food Lion Feeds’ efforts to “to combat food insecurity and provide nutritional education to their communities.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – Veteran Owned, Big Boys Country Cooking

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Hungry?? Stop by Big Boys Country Cooking in Rock Hill for many options to try!. The buffet style restaurant is owned by Navy Veteran, Charles Massey. Massey was a chef in the U.S. Navy and used his recipes to create plates of food to keep coming back!
ROCK HILL, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Edward Crosland House is moved to a new home on Fayetteville Avenue

The oldest house in Bennettsville has a new address. The Edward Crosland home was moved from South Parsonage Street on Tuesday to the grounds of the Shiness building located at 100 Fayetteville Avenue. The home was built in the 1800s and the City of Bennettsville was founded in 1819. Daniel...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
corneliustoday.com

New hospital coming in 2024 will operate on former farm

July 19. By Dave Vieser. A $150 million hospital is coming to Cornelius in 2024. When completed, the first phase of the new Atrium hospital will contain 38 beds. Officials from the The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority outlined their proposal for Atrium’s hospital in Cornelius at the Town Board’s July 18 meeting.
CORNELIUS, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man will spend the next 25 years in a Federal Prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana. Evidence brought forward to the court by the FBI and Rock Hill Police say that Archie Arsenio Caldwell,...
heraldadvocate.com

MPD Electric Cooperative enters into management agreement with Marlboro Water Company

MPD Electric Cooperative announced it has entered into a management agreement with Marlboro Water Company, Inc. (MWC), assuming day-to-day management responsibilities for the company. Ben Fleming, chief operating officer of MPD Electric, will now serve as general manager and chief operating officer for Marlboro Water Company. “Marlboro Water Company has...
BUSINESS
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy