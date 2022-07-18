McLeod Health Cheraw provides screenings at Pageland Watermelon Festival
CHERAW, S.C. — Representatives from McLeod Health Cheraw participated in the Pageland Watermelon Festival held in Downtown Pageland on July 16.
McLeod provided free glucose and cholesterol screenings, blood pressure screenings, stroke education and other important health resources to festival attendees.
Pageland is known as the “watermelon capital of the world” due to the importance of the area’s primary crop. The annual festival has been a tradition since its conception in 1951.
