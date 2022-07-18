OBITUARY: Jacob Ryan Carver

SOUTHERN PINES — Jacob Ryan Carver, 28, of Southern Pines, passed away Friday July 15, 2022.

He was born in Charlotte, son of Walid Ayoub El-Saikali and Teresa Rader Hamrick.

Jacob graduated from Marlboro Academy in 2012. Some of his best memories were made in West Virginia where he was a huge West Virginia basketball fan.

Jacob always ministered to close friends and people he didn’t know. He would provide shelter for those who were in need and would buy groceries for those who were hungry. Jacob Carver was a giving man, and he will be truly missed.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Hamlet with the Rev. Dan Blair and Pastor Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park.

Surviving him are his mother, Teresa Rader Hamrick and husband Craig Hamrick; father, Walid Ayoub El-Saikali and wife Joumana Farah El-Saikali; son, Brendan Jacob Carver; sisters, Abigail and Elizabeth; aunts and uncles Beth Rader Plummer (Robert), Shelley Rader Shamblia (Kenny), Soha El-Saikali (Sal), Josette and Mazen; cousins Sami-Jo, Isaac, Robert, Matthew, Chloe, Maria and Josephine. Also surviving are paternal grandparents Ayoub and Elham El-Saikali.

Jacob is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John and Betty Rader (Meme and Pap); and brother, Daniel.

The family will receive friends 12:30-1:45 prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Place of Grace.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King funeral home in Hamlet is serving the Hamrick/Carver family.