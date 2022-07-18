East Ridge band booster president charged with embezzling from club
By Staff Report
leesburg-news.com
4 days ago
The former president of the East Ridge High School Band Booster Association is accused of using organization funds for personal use, including paying her family’s cell phone bill. Denise June McLeod, 50, of 1104 Center St. in Minneola, turned herself in to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The president of the East Ridge High School band booster club faces charges after she allegedly skimmed thousands of dollars from the club. Lake County detectives said Denise June McLeod, 50, of Minneola stole around $7,500 because she was struggling with monthly bills. Officials with...
