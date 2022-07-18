Man sentenced for non-injury pipe bomb explosion at Kearny Mesa hotel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of two men who planted a pipe bomb that detonated at a Kearny Mesa hotel earlier this year but caused no injuries was sentenced Monday to two years behind bars. Grover Preston Everett, 39, and Hans Jurgen Sarda, 30, pleaded guilty...
07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday evening were investigating the death of a person in an East County city, calling it “suspicious.”. The incident happened in the 7800 block of Barton Drive in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol units responded to the...
An inmate who was repeatedly released from San Diego County jail for medical care over the last 18 months died this week in a hospital, authorities reported Friday. The 64-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a retiree in Escondido more than 35 years ago was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison. Nathan Eugene Mathis, 67, was arrested in April 2018 at his home in Ontario in connection with the death of 75-year-old Richard Finney, who was stabbed around three dozen times at his East Mission Avenue apartment.
SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday said a man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a bail bondsman stabbed a police K-9 as he attempted to evade capture in the San Diego River. About 6:30 a.m., officers from the San Diego Fugitive Task Force were searching for the man. He had a warrant for assaulting the bondsman with a firearm and violently resisting officers, San Diego police Lt. Casey Gini told OnScene.TV. Gini called the man “a prolific suspect here in the riverbed” known to officers as they’ve had multiple run-ins with him.
At least six San Diego police vehicles and a bystander's Tesla were involved in crashes in a 15-minute span during a wild high-speed chase with a suspected stolen truck Thursday night, police said. The chase started after a caller reported he had spotted someone driving his stolen truck on state...
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect was behind bars Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man last weekend at a Webster-area liquor store. Ryan Daniel Stewart, 33, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of gunning down Eric Carroll of San Diego at the business in the 5000 block of Federal Boulevard, according to police.
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A teenage boy was hospitalized and not expected to survive his injuries after being found with gunshot wounds in National City. National City Police officers were called to an area near East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of shots fired.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: Deputies arrested man from El Cajon, California on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 for driving under the influence of drugs and violation of parole. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County...
U.S. Border Patrol agents found nearly 235 pounds of methamphetamine stashed inside a vehicle on Interstate 15, officials announced Thursday. At approximately noon Wednesday, an agent patrolling the freeway spotted a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound. The agent initiated a stop just north of the San Diego County line near Temecula.
A man who allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into the San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat last year failed to show up to his sentencing Thursday. Jose Navarrete is charged with Felony Child Endangerment after entering the elephant enclosure on March 19, 2021, by climbing through multiple barriers while holding his daughter.
A body that washed up at Sunset Cliffs last week has been identified as a Riverside County man, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office. Andy Gustavo Caballero Montes, 24, was last seen alive six days before his body was found July 13. That morning, someone called...
Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year-old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills. Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff's officials said. He was believed to be...
SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con is back to full scale in San Diego this weekend and it's expected to be a jam-packed and animated itinerary full of events over the next four days. Roughly 40,000 to 45,000 people are expected at the convention center every day and thousands more...
JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are making a plea for information after a Julian area man who went out for his regular walk Monday and never returned. Terry Hughes, 76, was wearing a T-shirt and blue shorts, and carrying a bottle filled with water, when he left his Pine Hills home for a walk Monday, around 4 p.m. His wife Constance Hughes says she had been planning to walk with him and her sister.
SAN DIEGO — A woman's smoking car led to quite a surprising find Wednesday in downtown San Diego. "The driver noticed her vehicle had some odd smoking coming from it. She drove to Jiffy Lube," said Acting Sergeant Amanda Jimenez with the San Diego Police Department. Mechanics went under...
