ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sekera retires from NHL after 16 seasons

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrej Sekera retired from the NHL on Monday after 16 seasons. The 36-year-old defenseman had four points (one goal, three assists) in 32 regular-season games with the Dallas Stars last season. He was an unrestricted free agent...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Jeffrey dies at 81, won Stanley Cup with Maple Leafs in 1967

Larry Jeffrey defied the predictions of doctors and confounded his critics, battling incredibly long odds to carve out an eight-season NHL career, crowned by a Stanley Cup championship with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1967. Jeffrey died Monday at age 81. An almost indestructible forward, Jeffrey played 368 regular-season games...
NHL
NHL

Predators Sign Nino Niederreiter to Two-Year, $8 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 21, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a two-year, $8 million contract. Niederreiter, 29 (9/08/92), posted 44 points (24g-20a) in 75 games for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021-22, his 12th professional...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Lightning sign F Lucas Edmonds to a three-year contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Lucas Edmonds to a three-year, two-way contract vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Edmonds, 21, was Tampa Bay's third round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Lightning moving picks Nos. 103 and 166 to Los Angeles in exchange for the 86th overall pick to take the right-shot winger.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Othmann aims to make jump to pro hockey with Rangers

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Brennan Othmann did what he set out to do last season in the Ontario Hockey League. "I wanted to be a top-five player in the league and I think I established that," the New York Rangers forward prospect said. The biggest question for the 19-year-old is: Will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrej Sekera
NHL

Kraken Trade for Bjorkstrand

In a strong move to boost Kraken scoring punch and signal a win-more-games intent for the coming season, GM Ron Francis acquired Columbus leading goal scorer Oliver Bjorkstrand Friday in trade that sent two 2023 draft picks to the Blue Jackets. The draft picks for next July are a third-round choice acquired from Calgary in the Calle Jarnkrok trade and a fourth-rounder acquired from Winnipeg in the Mason Appleton trade.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Matthew Tkachuk

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round draft selection from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, Panthers prospect Cole Schwindt and Florida's lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

John Gruden Named An Assistant Coach For The Boston Bruins

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 20, that John Gruden has been named as an Assistant Coach for the Boston Bruins. Gruden, 52, spent the last four seasons (2018-22) as an assistant coach for the New York Islanders. Before joining the NHL ranks with the...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

'The Best Part of Hockey' is Coming to Pittsburgh with 3Ice

A couple of weeks ago, the No. 1-ranked play on SportsCenter's Top 10 featured former Penguins prospect Brandon Hawkins skating in on a penalty shot … and scoring on a sick spin-o-rama lacrosse move. That's the type of action fans can expect to see when 3Ice comes to Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Sme#The Buffalo Sabres#Carolina Hurricanes
NHL

Kasper striving to be reliable two-way center in NHL for Red Wings

DETROIT -- Marco Kasper was destined to be found by the Detroit Red Wings well before they selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7. The 18-year-old center prospect was playing for Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League, the team that produced Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, last season's winner of the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year, and now includes two other Detroit selections in the 2020 NHL Draft -- defenseman William Wallinder (No. 32) and forward Theodor Niederbach (No. 51).
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Savoie fueled by passion, 'wants to be the guy' in NHL for Sabres

BUFFALO -- When it comes to hockey, there was no stopping Matthew Savoie, even as a child. Not even a significant gash on his leg that required him to go straight to the hospital to receive stitches and get his leg frozen after a bicycle pedal caught it while he was on a bike ramp outside his house.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Geekie Excited to Pursue NHL Career After Signing ELC with Coyotes

11th overall pick focused on taking 'next step forward' after inking 3-year contract. Conor Geekie could get used to calling Arizona home, sweet home. Geekie, who was drafted 11th overall just a few weeks ago, signed a three-year entry-level contract on Monday following the conclusion of rookie development camp. The 18-year-old shined with the WHL's Winnipeg ICE last season, notching 70 points in 63 games. He chipped in an additional 11 in 15 playoff games.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Sharks Sign Forward Steven Lorentz

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Steven Lorentz (lohr-EHNTZ) to a two-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lorentz, 26, appeared in 67 games last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, posting...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Laine signs four-year, $34.8 million contract with Blue Jackets

Forward was restricted free agent, had 56 points in 56 games last season. Patrik Laine signed a four-year, $34.8 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. It has an average annual value of $8.7 million. The 24-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 56 points (26...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Red Wings re-sign Chase Pearson to one-year contract

Pearson, 24, recorded four hits and 7:40 average time on ice in three appearances with the Red Wings in 2021-22, making his NHL debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center also skated in 50 games for the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins last season, totaling 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, Pearson recorded 22 points (8-14-22) in 28 games with Grand Rapids and ranked among the team leaders with eight goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 22 points (3rd) and two power-play goals (T3rd), while logging only two penalty minutes. In all, Pearson has played in 147 AHL games since making his professional debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, notching 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Territory Talk: Colin White talks fresh start, Marvel and more!

After signing with the Florida Panthers as a free agent, Colin White joins Territory Talk to discuss his fresh start, love of Marvel and more. Fresh off inking a one-year contract with the Panthers as a free agent, forward Colin White joins this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast to discuss his fresh start in South Florida, his reunion with Anthony Duclair, his favorite Marvel movie and much more.
NFL
NHL

Ducks Sign Goaltender Eriksson Ek to One-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to a one-year contract extension through the 2022-23 NHL season. Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 41 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Diego Gulls, posting a 15-21-3 record with one shutout. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 210-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout (22 saves), Mar. 12 vs. Ontario.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Flames add Huberdeau, Weegar in trade, lose Gaudreau, Tkachuk

Also sign Rooney after winning Pacific Division last season. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Calgary Flames:. 2021-22 season: 50-21-11, first in Pacific Division; lost in...
NHL
NHL

Francouz parties with Cup in Czech Republic, talks of Avalanche repeat

Goalie celebrates title at famous brewery in hometown of Pilsen. PILSEN, Czech Republic -- Pavel Francouz had his day with the Stanley Cup on Friday and the Colorado Avalanche goalie is already thinking about doing it again. "You want more, you want to experience that again and again," Francouz said....
NHL
NHL

Donskoi has Kraken jersey raised to rafters of skate park he saved

Seattle forward made generous donation three years ago, founders of venue show appreciation. Joonas Donskoi saw his jersey raised to the rafters on Friday, smack dab in the middle of his playing days. Though it wasn't raised in Climate Pledge Arena or even in North America, the gesture for the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy