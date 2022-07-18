Sekera retires from NHL after 16 seasons

Pearson, 24, recorded four hits and 7:40 average time on ice in three appearances with the Red Wings in 2021-22, making his NHL debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center also skated in 50 games for the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins last season, totaling 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, Pearson recorded 22 points (8-14-22) in 28 games with Grand Rapids and ranked among the team leaders with eight goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 22 points (3rd) and two power-play goals (T3rd), while logging only two penalty minutes. In all, Pearson has played in 147 AHL games since making his professional debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, notching 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO