ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tuesday's high will be near 100 degrees

By Bryan Busby
KMBC.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be clear and warm with overnight lows near 70....

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Saturday looks to be a scorcher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70s. With most sunny skies, our temperatures will quickly heat up, topping out near 101 degrees Saturday. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 90s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Humidity set to rise along with the temperature

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The humidity is going to rise right along with the temperature in Kansas City. Thursday’s low is in the lower 70s. Impact days have now been declared by the KMBC 9 first-alert meteorologists for Friday and Saturday. The KC area will have potential heat...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Highs will near the century mark Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We will drop into the low 70s overnight. The heat will build back in on Thursday with the high topping out near 100. We will once again make a run for the triple digits on Friday and Saturday. The heat index will climb to over 105 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

Tractor-trailer fire snarls westbound lanes of I-70 near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A tractor-trailer fire closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Lawrence for hours Friday. The fire was reported before 4 p.m. under the Linwood Road Bridge. The Kansas Turnpike Authority said westbound traffic was being diverted at the Tonganoxie Eudora interchange. The KTA said that...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Degrees#Heat Indices
KMBC.com

Two teenagers wounded in shooting Thursday in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park, Kansas, are investigating after two teenagers were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening. Authorities said a teenage boy and a teenage girl were shot at about 5:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Ridge apartment complex in the 8400 block of Carter Street.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KMBC.com

Explore a diverse art gallery in the attic of Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people visit Union Station in the heart of Kansas City daily, but few people know that a group of artwork can be found in the most unlikely of places. The attic. Graffiti Attic was started in 2019 as an art collective for locals...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City Police Department uses technique called combat breathing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a groundbreaking technique for members of law enforcement which has them focus on breathing. It sounds simple. What's known as combat breathing can be an officer's best defense in a crisis. The Kansas City Police Department is one of the first departments in the nation to use it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police standoff ends; no one found inside apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police standoff at an apartment building near 93rd Street and Bales Avenue ended Wednesday night when officers went in and found no one inside. The standoff started about 2:45 p.m. Officers said they were called to an apartment on a report of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Ad Check: Value Them Both amendment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn is featured in a campaign commercial for the Kansas abortion question on the Aug. 2 ballot. KMBC's Micheal Mahoney looks at the accuracy of the spot.
LEAWOOD, KS
KMBC.com

Memorial service held for 6-year-old girl who drowned at Oceans of Fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 6-year-old who drowned earlier this month at Oceans of Fun was laid to rest Friday. Loved ones held the memorial service for Adeline Stewart. "I know Addy would have wanted this because, according to her, God gave us two books: The Bible and this joke book," said Therron Stewart, Addy's father.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy