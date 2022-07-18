Tuesday's high will be near 100 degrees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70s. With most sunny skies, our temperatures will quickly heat up, topping out near 101 degrees Saturday. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 90s.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The humidity is going to rise right along with the temperature in Kansas City. Thursday’s low is in the lower 70s. Impact days have now been declared by the KMBC 9 first-alert meteorologists for Friday and Saturday. The KC area will have potential heat...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We will drop into the low 70s overnight. The heat will build back in on Thursday with the high topping out near 100. We will once again make a run for the triple digits on Friday and Saturday. The heat index will climb to over 105 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The extreme heat impacts a lot of things, but did you know it can also impact your home's foundation? KMBC 9 met up with a local foundation repair crew to find out how high temperatures can damage your home and what you can do right now to prevent it.
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A tractor-trailer fire closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Lawrence for hours Friday. The fire was reported before 4 p.m. under the Linwood Road Bridge. The Kansas Turnpike Authority said westbound traffic was being diverted at the Tonganoxie Eudora interchange. The KTA said that...
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police say one man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a busy gas station in Independence, Missouri. Officers were called to the QuikTrip in the 17800 block of East 39th Street, near the Independence Center, to investigate a disturbance around 1:14 p.m. As officers were...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "We were on our way to a Fourth of July, lake house weekend getaway," Alexa Ewell said. For Ewell, those plans became unhinged abruptly when she started not feeling well. "Something just weird is going on," Ewell said. Ewell went to the doctor, and she...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said that expired tags are behind a large number of traffic stops lately. "Traffic stops are one of the biggest unknowns," said Kansas City police Sgt. Jake Becchina. He said that is why they're so dangerous. "We don't know who or what...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park, Kansas, are investigating after two teenagers were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening. Authorities said a teenage boy and a teenage girl were shot at about 5:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Ridge apartment complex in the 8400 block of Carter Street.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local businesses in the area near Tuesday’s deadly shooting of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez are still reeling from the tragedy. It was a typical quiet morning in the office for North Kansas City business owner Brock Thomas. Then, the real estate agent heard a loud noise.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Transportation Safety Board released apreliminary report on the crash and derailment last month of Amtrak's Southwest Chief 4 near Mendon, Missouri. Amtrak and BNSF Railway estimated damages to be about $4 million. Four people were killed on June 27 when the train hit...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Very few people leave home for work with the thought of not being able to return at the end of the day. Sadly, we were reminded that this is a possibility for all law enforcement. On Tuesday, North Kansas City police Officer Daniel Vasquez died...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people visit Union Station in the heart of Kansas City daily, but few people know that a group of artwork can be found in the most unlikely of places. The attic. Graffiti Attic was started in 2019 as an art collective for locals...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a groundbreaking technique for members of law enforcement which has them focus on breathing. It sounds simple. What's known as combat breathing can be an officer's best defense in a crisis. The Kansas City Police Department is one of the first departments in the nation to use it.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police standoff at an apartment building near 93rd Street and Bales Avenue ended Wednesday night when officers went in and found no one inside. The standoff started about 2:45 p.m. Officers said they were called to an apartment on a report of...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 6-year-old who drowned earlier this month at Oceans of Fun was laid to rest Friday. Loved ones held the memorial service for Adeline Stewart. "I know Addy would have wanted this because, according to her, God gave us two books: The Bible and this joke book," said Therron Stewart, Addy's father.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two brothers are the last residents living in the Heart Mobile Village, after a year of residents leaving the mobile home park to make way for the new Jackson County jail. Gary Schaefer said that he and his brother, Michael, received money to move from...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City is hoping the community can help them find the man who stole thousands of dollars in tools from a trailer outside of one of their warehouses. Surveillance camera shows the thief breaking the vent off the top of one...
