ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sebastian Haller has to leave Borussia Dortmund pre-season camp as club reveal a ‘testicular tumour has been discovered’

By Tom Sheen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbxAP_0gk4lZym00

NEW Borussia Dortmund star Sebastian Haller has been forced to leave the club's Swiss pre-season training camp after a 'testicular tumour was discovered'.

The German giants confirmed the news on their official social media pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRQtf_0gk4lZym00
Sebastian Haller has had to leave Borussia Dortmund's pre-season training camp after a 'testicular tumour was discovered' Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkWao_0gk4lZym00
Haller has returned from Switzerland to Germany after feeling unwell Credit: Getty

Former West Ham striker Haller, 28, arrived in a £28million deal from Ajax less than two weeks ago.

A statement on the club website read: "Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, early due to illness and has already travelled back to Dortmund.

"The 28-year-old international from the Ivory Coast complained of being unwell after training on Monday morning.

"In the course of intensive medical examinations, a tumour was finally discovered in the testicles during the course of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJnC4_0gk4lZym00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWMwB_0gk4lZym00

"During the coming days, further examinations will take place in a specialised medical centre."

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: "This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us.

"The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment."

The statement continued: "Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected and that no questions be asked.

"As soon as we have further information, we will inform you in consultation with the player."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Omudz_0gk4lZym00
Haller arrived from Ajax for around £28m on July 6

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kehl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Ivory Coast#Swiss#German#Bvb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
614K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy