Cheney Honored At 55th Annual Ethete Celebration Powwow
wrrnetwork.com
4 days ago
Ethete, WY – This past Saturday, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney was honored at the 55th Annual Ethete Celebration Powwow on the Wind River Reservation. Cheney met with attendees and spoke at the event. She was also honored for her service on behalf of Indian Country and to the state of Wyoming...
A GOP senator from Wyoming said Rep. Liz Cheney has "a lot of work to do" to win her upcoming primary. Cheney's position on the Jan. 6 panel has earned her GOP disdain and support from Democratic voters. However, "there's really not that many Democrats out there," Wyoming GOP Sen....
Debating her Trump-backed challenger last night, Rep. Liz Cheney called her opponent “beholden” to the former president. Politico White House reporter and NBC News Political Contributor Eugene Daniels, “Symone” host Symone Sanders and Republican strategist Sara Fagen analyze Cheney’s political message.July 1, 2022.
The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
Rep. Liz Cheney is on the cusp of a blowout primary loss, according to a new poll. A Casper Star-Tribune poll found the Republican lawmaker trailing by 22 points to her Trump-backed challenger. According to the survey, Cheney's role on the January committee is only worsening her standing.
WASHINGTON - After helping police barricade the doors at the back of the House chamber, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., saw the commotion at another door as an officer pulled out his gun to warn rioters not to break in. "If they breach that door, we're going to engage them really...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles away in Washington presiding over a U.S. House committee comprised largely of Democrats intent on exposing former President Donald Trump’s attack on democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. As the cowboy fest roared back home, Cheney railed against Trump’s failures. “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office,” she said during Thursday’s hearing. Dean Finnerty, a rancher from Wheatland competing in the steer wrestling competition, was not moved.
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […]
The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The National Rifle Association on Monday issued a stinging rebuke of former President Donald Trump’s pick for Wisconsin governor, accusing him of misleading its members after his campaign falsely claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Construction company co-owner Tim Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. Michels won Trump’s endorsement in June. An endorsement from the NRA would have marked another huge win for him heading into the Aug. 9 election. Michels’ campaign sent out a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the NRA had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn’t endorsed anyone in the GOP primary and doesn’t plan to do so. “All this came out of the blue,” Meyer said of the flyer. “Stunned is the best word to describe it. I’ve never seen this before.”
On Tuesday, Wyoming Game and Officials killed one of grizzly bear 399’s four cubs. According to Dan Thompson, carnivore supervisor for Wyoming Game and Fish, a young grizzly, known as 1057, was captured and killed by officials due to behaving “highly human food conditioned.” He also revealed that it was because of “continued bold behavior around residences.”
The Republican congressman who gave a tour of the US Capitol the day before the January 6 riot now wants to investigate the House select committee investigating the raid.Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia told Politico that he is interested in becoming chairman of the House Administration Committee if Republicans win the majority in November. Mr Loudermilk’s words come after Representative Rodney Davis, the ranking member of the committee, lost a member-on-member primary in Illinois to Representative Mary Miller. The committee is in charge of security on Capitol and is currently led by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, who is...
Political newcomer and venture capitalist Blake Masters is now leading the pack of Republicans vying to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. But does it really matter who actually pulls it off? This is the pivotal question voters casting their ballots for the Aug. 2 primary should be asking. It...
Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
Two prominent Colorado activists are no longer part of an “election integrity” group funded by Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, according to one of the activists. Holly Kasun and Ashe Epp, Colorado residents and co-founders of Colorado-based election activist group U.S. Election Integrity Plan, were two of the original staff members of Cause of America when the organization’s creation was announced in November.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is among the biggest donors to a super PAC devoted to torpedoing Missouri Republican Eric Greitens’ Senate campaign. The second-term governor, who hails from one of the wealthiest megadonor families in the Republican Party, has contributed $250,000 to Show Me Values, according to campaign finance disclosures released late Wednesday. Ricketts was the second-largest contributor to the organization, which launched in late June with the sole mission of stopping Greitens, a disgraced former governor who stepped down from his post in 2018 amid allegations that he had sexually assaulted his hairdresser, from winning the Aug. 2 GOP Senate primary.
While many may think of the rodeo competitions when they hear Cheyenne Frontier Days is returning, the annual event also serves as a great opportunity to immerse yourself in old Western culture. Frontier Days is the home to the world's largest collection of refurbished and usable carriages, and they are brought out annually to reunite Cheyenne with its roots. While Frontier Days officially kicks off on July 22, the unofficial start to the events was on Sunday afternoon as dozens gathered for the annual chuckwagon meal. RELATED: 'It's an event unlike any other': Competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days a tradition for one family "Our...
Wildland fire operations are getting more resources in the West that will help battle fires in Colorado and other states. A mobile retardant base has been set up at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport to support fire operations throughout the West. The base will support large airtankers and very large airtankers which currently need to reload at bases in Colorado, South Dakota or Idaho. This will help response times in fighting wildland fires. The base can hold 20,000 gallons of retardant. "The Forest Service is committed to suppressing unwanted wildfires that threaten lives, communities, and homes, and we will use all available strategies...
Comments / 18