ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lander, WY

LPD Chief Peters has graduated from Northwestern University Center for Public Safety

wrrnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lander Police Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Chief of Police Scott Peters from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Chief of Police Scott Peters has successfully completed the 22 week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from October 11,...

wrrnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Evanston, WY
Evanston, IL
Education
City
Lander, WY
Lander, WY
Education
Local
Illinois Education
WMBD/WYZZ

Local Players Have Top 3 Finishes at Illinois State Amateur

WILMETTE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hinsdale’s Mac McClear held on to the lead and won the 91st Illinois State Amateur golf championship by three shots at Westmoreland Country Club on Thursday. McClear, who will enter his senior year at the University of Iowa next month, shot 68-77 on the final day to beat Morton’s Tommy Kuhl. […]
HINSDALE, IL
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton to retain “strong council” form of City Governance

The Riverton City Council spent most of its Tuesday night meeting in Executive Session with City Attorney Rick Sollars joining the mayor and councilors. Under discussion, according to Mayor Richard Gard who spoke Wednesday on WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program, was starting the replacement process for City Administrator Tony Tolstedt who is resigning the first week of August, and the question of a Strong City Council versus a Strong Mayor form of city government. Without going into specifics. Gard said the city government under his administration for 3.5 years has been with a strong city council format. He said that has gone well, and that system would continue. Gard was an advocate of the strong mayor format but following Tuesday’s discussion, that appears to be off of the table.
RIVERTON, WY
advantagenews.com

Report shows which Illinois police departments make the most DUI arrests

A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests. Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of their annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021. According to AAIM, nearly 700 police agencies...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpd#University Center#Resource Allocation#College#Applied Statistics
wrrnetwork.com

After 25 years, Dale Barrett has retired from City of Riverton

Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield Tuesday night said the retirement of Dale Barrett from the city was a “bittersweet” moment. Butterfield said Barrett had served the city for a quarter-century and had moved up in the ranks from a Sanitation worker to a leadership position through a number of steps up the ladder. To celebrate his time with the municipality, Butterfield had his colleagues from City Hall come up to prevent Barrett with his retirement “gifts.”
RIVERTON, WY
rtands.com

Third track construction ready to begin in Chicago suburb

Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
fox32chicago.com

Geneva Lake drowning, Chicago man dead: police

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - A Chicago man drowned in Geneva Lake on Friday afternoon, July 22. Police were called to a pier in the town of Linn around 12:45 p.m. The man, identified as 81-year-old Peter Schauer, had already been pulled from the water and life-saving attempts were underway – but were ultimately unsuccessful.
CHICAGO, IL
thesunpapers.com

Murphy signs gun legislation measure after Illinois shooting

Immediately following the deadly shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a series of gun control bills to stem what is described as an “epidemic of gun violence in the state,” which already had some of the toughest gun laws in the country..
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
matadornetwork.com

A Visual Guide To Every Building in the Chicago Skyline

Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.

Comments / 0

Community Policy