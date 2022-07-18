LPD Chief Peters has graduated from Northwestern University Center for Public Safety
The Lander Police Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Chief of Police Scott Peters from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Chief of Police Scott Peters has successfully completed the 22 week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from October 11,...
