WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Season Finale Airing Next Week, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appearance

Prince Jackson, 25, has resurfaced following his appearance with his younger sister Paris Jackson, 24, at the 2022 Tony Awards. The eldest son of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and Debbie Rowe, 63, popped back onto Instagram to share new “behind the scenes” pics from the June 12 ceremony — and they include a snap with his beautiful girlfriend, Molly Schirmang! “2022 Tony Awards: Behind the scenes,” Prince captioned the collection of photos on June 29. “It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical’s performance at the 2022 @thetonyawards.” The photos included a pic of Prince snuggling up to longtime love Molly, 25. In the snap, the couple smiled, and Molly rocked a beautiful scoop neck black gown, along with a gold double necklace and hoop earrings.
