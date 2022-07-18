ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Season Finale Airing Next Week, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appearance

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Miz & Mrs. will air its two-episode third season finale next week. The third season, which premiered with a two-episode launch on June 6th, concludes next Monday with...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

wrestlinginc.com

Edge Reportedly Bringing Back Old Gimmick For WWE Comeback

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is reportedly set to bring back his Rated-R Superstar gimmick. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wednesday’s Wrestling Observer Live podcast, WWE has already prepared Rated-R Superstar merchandise for Edge’s return. Although the Rated-R gimmick has been histrocially portrayed as a heel, Alvarez noted...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Report Says Goldberg Could Step in as Roman Reigns' SummerSlam Opponent

It's been a while day for the world of WWE, as Vince McMahon kicked off a series of developments when he announced that he would be retiring from his roles as WWE Chairman and CEO. Those reports also revealed that he would have no role in creative, and evidently, none of that sat well with Brock Lesnar, who reportedly left the building ahead of tonight's SmackDown after the news broke and has yet to return. If Lesnar ends up missing SummerSlam, a report from Cultaholic says that WWE will make overtures to bring in Goldberg as his replacement to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam.
WWE
411mania.com

Rapper Kevin Gates Decks Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite

– Tony Nese took a right hook to the chin from rapper Kevin Gates on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Nese and Smart Mark Sterling interrupt a championship celebration by Swerve in Our Glory and Sterling tried to get Gates, who was at ringside, to sign his petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster. Gates refused and Sterling insulted him, which led to Gates crossing the barricade. He ended up face to face with Nese and Gates threw a right hook that knocked him down:
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update On Reason For Liv Morgan’s Recent Push In WWE

Liv Morgan is the Smackdown Women’s Champion following Money in the Bank and will have a match with Ronda Rousey at WWE Summerslam. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, part of the reason behind her push is because Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out of the company. The belief was that Smackdown needed a new “top tier” babyface on the women’s roster and Morgan was the one chosen. It worked out well, as the fans have been supporting a Liv Morgan title run for a while now.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Names WWE HOFer She Wants To Face

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee Show. During the show, Morgan was asked about who inspired her and who she would like to have a run with while she still is the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Morgan revealed that she would like to face WWE Hall of Famer Lita because Lita was the first female wrestler she resonated with.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Kim Kardashian Shock: Pete Davidson Flaunts ‘Jasmine’, ‘Aladdin’ Tattoo In Nod To First Kiss

Pete Davidson appears to have paid another tribute to Kim Kardashian. This comes after eagle-eyed netizens noticed his seemingly new tattoo, dedicated to their relationship. The ink reportedly reads, “Jasmine” and “Aladdin,” on the 28-year-old comedian’s shoulder. Fans first saw the design on a photo the reality star shared on social media, according to Insider.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Jackson Snuggles Up To GF Molly Schirmang At The Tony Awards: Rare Photos

Prince Jackson, 25, has resurfaced following his appearance with his younger sister Paris Jackson, 24, at the 2022 Tony Awards. The eldest son of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and Debbie Rowe, 63, popped back onto Instagram to share new “behind the scenes” pics from the June 12 ceremony — and they include a snap with his beautiful girlfriend, Molly Schirmang! “2022 Tony Awards: Behind the scenes,” Prince captioned the collection of photos on June 29. “It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical’s performance at the 2022 @thetonyawards.” The photos included a pic of Prince snuggling up to longtime love Molly, 25. In the snap, the couple smiled, and Molly rocked a beautiful scoop neck black gown, along with a gold double necklace and hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

A Major 90 Day Fiance Couple Has Called It Quits After All That Spinoff Drama

90 Day Fiancé is sometimes a show that is just as much about relationships ending as it is about the origins of the franchise's central romances. On that note, it appears another major couple has just called it quits. After years together that resulted in their very own 90 Day spinoff, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially filed for divorce. The news arrives in the midst of some wild drama happening on The Family Chantel's fourth season, which has shown viewers the growing issues in their soon-to-be-defunct marriage.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Orlando Brown Doubles Down On His Comments About Bow Wow

Orlando Brown continues to stir the pot with outlandish comments anytime he steps in front of the camera. And while some found it funny at one point, it's become troubling and concerning for his fans and peers, especially after his struggles with addiction and mental health issues. Last night, Bow Wow finally responded to the viral clip of the former Disney star where he claimed that the former 106 & Park host had "bomb a*s p*ssy." The comment took the interviewer by surprise, as well as the rest of the Internet, but Bow Wow offered a mature and sympathetic answer.
MENTAL HEALTH
PWMania

Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Involved in a Car Accident

Former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) announced via his Instagram story that his vehicle and boat were rear-ended during a traffic accident. In addition to thanking his fans for their good wishes, Scherr also posted the following on Twitter. “Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced....
WWE

