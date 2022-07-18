WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Season Finale Airing Next Week, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appearance

It's been a while day for the world of WWE, as Vince McMahon kicked off a series of developments when he announced that he would be retiring from his roles as WWE Chairman and CEO. Those reports also revealed that he would have no role in creative, and evidently, none of that sat well with Brock Lesnar, who reportedly left the building ahead of tonight's SmackDown after the news broke and has yet to return. If Lesnar ends up missing SummerSlam, a report from Cultaholic says that WWE will make overtures to bring in Goldberg as his replacement to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO