Back-to-school drive helps local grandparents who are raising their grandchildren

Atascosa County has been busy lately and unfortunately. We have been riddled with grim events. I usually don’t like to highlight such happenings but in this instance, I would be committing a disservice to omit the death of Reverend Jr. Jones recently. While I did not have a lot of interaction with Reverend Jones, my predecessor Barbara Westbrook did. When I heard the news that he had passed, I quickly notified Barbara. We discussed his involvement with the Historical Commission and Barbara agreed to submit a written passage about the life and contributions made by Reverend Jones. Barbara titled the passage and wrote the following:

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO