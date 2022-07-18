Drag queen storytime draws a monthly crowd in Renton

Who doesn’t like giving and getting free stuff? Cedar Park (up north, reachable on the 20, 75, and 522 bus lines) will host a neighborhood yard sale this weekend, but “sale” isn’t exactly the right word since it’s all a no-cost giveaway. Organizers have adopted an inclusive approach to “stuff,” which can include just about anything, from furniture to books to services like face-painting. If you don’t live in the area but have something free to offer, there will be hosted spots where you can hang out with your whatever-stuff; make arrangements ahead of time through the Facebook event page. (Please don’t drop your junk at strangers’ homes and then run away.) Volunteers are requested to help post flyers; grab a stack from an organizer or print your own. It’s a great opportunity to come together in the spirit of friendly neighborhood unity to destroy the capitalist swine for good.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO