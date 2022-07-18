ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Drag queen storytime draws a monthly crowd in Renton

By Life
rentonreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the second Saturday of the month at 4 p.m. in Renton, which means that parents can get a beer while their kids learn the ABCs from a local drag queen. “It’s important to get these kids out and interacting,” said Sylvia O’Stayformore of Drag Queen Story Hour, a popular event...

www.rentonreporter.com

Comments / 53

DarkHawke
4d ago

Well that's disgusting. But when you consider who's in charge over at the Renton Reporter, it's no surprise they're promoting this. At least it's not at the library.

Reply(2)
27
Alisa Jacobs
4d ago

why is a drag queen telling stories to children? why don't they have someone like a nurse, a librarian, a helicopter pilot, a fireman, a veterinarian, somebody that the children could look up to and say I would like to be like that one day. not overly sexualized stripper drag queen who dances the strip for money. what the heck?

Reply(3)
20
Ann Plamondon
4d ago

Sad that our parents in today’s society don’t draw a line in the sand. To allow their children to be entertained by somebody who is very mentally ill and who parades around as a woman.

Reply(5)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Great American Decline

Thanks Bear Balentine! To witness this empire’s decline, look no further than the Jan. 6 committee hearing from last night:. I really think socialites would make excellent organizers. Another Choe Dunk. He’s graduated from being just a “wet bitch” to a senior one. Sticker MVP of...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Will Mayor Harrell revive Seattle's 'aPodment' fight?

When housing gets more expensive, more people end up homeless. A 2019 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that a $100 increase in median rent was associated with a 9% increase in the estimated homelessness rate. To lower the price of housing in Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell said...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE PETS: Bernese Mountain Dog in your household?

TIME: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. We are West Seattle residents, and the proud new owners of a Bernese Mountain Dog (Obi Wan – now 1 year old). We are noticing a lot of Berners when we go for walks! We would like to form a West Seattle BMD group for playdates and perhaps other events.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
Washington Society
State
Nevada State
City
Renton, WA
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Renton, WA
Society
State
Utah State
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Pig found

Sometimes doing a good deed will earn you $20 — and a chance to win $1,000. Edmonds Rotary Club member Brian Albright was walking his dog Kiko in Edmonds when he found a pig containing $20 — part of Peoples Bank’s “Pigs in Pictures” annual piggy bank treasure hunt.
EDMONDS, WA
KUOW

Why the Seattle Audubon Society will drop 'Audubon' from its name

A Seattle Audubon Society by any other name, would be just as birdy. That's partly the idea behind why the Seattle Audubon Society is dropping "Audubon" from its name, citing an uncomfortable history behind the man the organization is named after. “Knowing what we now know and hearing from community...
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

Seattle Summer Bucket List: 11 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once

To anyone who says it’s mid-July and summer’s almost over—no. Look outside. It has barely begun. That’s not how we do things here in the PNW, where summer hits its stride in late July and keeps rolling through September. That said, summer is short here: The Rainy Season starts pretty promptly and completely around the Autumn Equinox on September 22, so you’ve got about two months left to check all this stuff off your list. From good blackberry pickin’ spots to secret beaches, you’ve got your work cut out for you, so get crackin'.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Best County To Live In Washington

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storytime#Drag Queen#Racism#Lgbtq
92.9 The Bull

5 Bucket List Concerts Coming to Washington You Have To See

Seattle is the birthplace of a lot of music and genres, including Bing Crosby, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Jimmy Hendrix, and Soundgarden, just to name a few. Some of the most iconic shows were played in Washington as well, it launched some into stardom. So looking to the future, and all...
The Stranger

There’s No Telling What You’ll Give and Get at This Neighborhood Free Stuff Swap

Who doesn’t like giving and getting free stuff? Cedar Park (up north, reachable on the 20, 75, and 522 bus lines) will host a neighborhood yard sale this weekend, but “sale” isn’t exactly the right word since it’s all a no-cost giveaway. Organizers have adopted an inclusive approach to “stuff,” which can include just about anything, from furniture to books to services like face-painting. If you don’t live in the area but have something free to offer, there will be hosted spots where you can hang out with your whatever-stuff; make arrangements ahead of time through the Facebook event page. (Please don’t drop your junk at strangers’ homes and then run away.) Volunteers are requested to help post flyers; grab a stack from an organizer or print your own. It’s a great opportunity to come together in the spirit of friendly neighborhood unity to destroy the capitalist swine for good.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
q13fox.com

The Spotlight: Summer of Violence

It's raining lead all across Western Washington. Wild shootouts in Everett and Seattle caught on tape, and reports of a gang war in Tacoma. Plus a part-time rapper makes a terrible decision that turns his life upside down. And a happy ending for a family and their feline friends.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seattle has a new luxury shoe brand 👞

SEATTLE — A new luxury fashion shoe brand, Nafari Moda, was developed in Seattle during the pandemic. "We couldn't go anywhere it was locked down," recalled Nafari Moda co-founder, Maryam Nafari, on how her business started. "So, I started painting on my clothes, tried different things, and then started painting on my shoes."
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
Tri-City Herald

Effort to move people camping along WA I-5 into shelter successful so far, Inslee says

Efforts to remove unhoused people from right of ways and into transitional housing are already seeing “early success” in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. “I am pleased to say that we are making some solid progress in this regard,” Inslee told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. “That is in part because we’ve had really good cooperation from our local partners working on this.”
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy