Hillsborough, NC

3 arrested for allegedly robbing North Carolina Waffle House after eating a meal there

truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (TCD) -- Three Texans were arrested last week for allegedly committing armed robbery inside a Waffle House where they had just eaten a meal.

According to a statement, on Monday, July 11, a family of six entered the Waffle House located at 110 Daniel Boone St. in Hillsborough, North Carolina, and ordered food. After a "brief meal," one of the suspects, Tony Lemon, allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money from Waffle House employees.

He allegedly fled to a nearby gas station where he had parked and drove off. Hillsborough Police said the suspects drove off in two separate cars, both of which had Texas license plates. They were last seen traveling northbound on the I-85 and were believed to be traveling to Virginia.

Police said the suspects, whom they identified as Lemon, Tamiko Jones, and Diamond Walton, were considered armed and dangerous.

Hillsborough Police secured arrest warrants for the three on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and defrauding an inn keeper. According to the statement, there are similar charges in Louisiana from a few days before the North Carolina incident.

On Wednesday, July 13, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the trio in Shelby, North Carolina, with help from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Lemon, Jones, and Walton are all being held in the Cleveland County Jail without bond because there are warrants out for them in Louisiana.

