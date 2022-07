Evelyn Louise Farley, 93, formerly of Waterford, Ohio, ended her life’s journey on July 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with family. She was born Nov. 11, 1928, the daughter of Vernie and Ruth Brookover of Williamstown, WV. Evelyn had a happy childhood in the country riding her Grandpa Pearly’s plowhorse and playing her guitar and singing. She was a 1946 graduate of Williamstown High School and worked at the Crystal Dairy until becoming a bookkeeper for Bonham’s Department Store, Sherwin Williams Paint Co., and Hopkins Pontiac in Marietta.

