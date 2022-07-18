Obituary: Biery, Brian Lee

Lois Lee Eaton Nulter, 89, of Mineral Wells, passed away July 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born at Eatons, WV, the last surviving child of Karl and Effie Wade Sprout. Lois was a homemaker who took care of her family and extended family. She retired from the Wood County Board of Education as a School Cook after 20 years of service. She was a life-long member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ where she served as Church Secretary for several years.

MINERAL WELLS, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO