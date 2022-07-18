ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Obituary: Biery, Brian Lee

By Phillip Hickman
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Lee Biery, 53, of Parkersburg, WV passed...

www.wtap.com

WTAP

Obituary: Six, Ralph K.

Ralph K. Six, 92, of Harrisville, passed away July 17, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Cairo on March 24, 1930, the son of the late Ralph C. and Leona Rollins Six. He attended Cairo High School and proudly served with the US Marine Corps. He...
HARRISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Scott, Preston Markle

Preston Markle Scott, 62, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away at his home on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1960, a son of the late Dewitt and Ardie Markle Scott. He attended Vermillion High School and worked at Invacare in Elyria, Ohio, for many years. He...
ARNOLDSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Radabaugh, Paul E.

Paul E. Radabaugh, 94, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away at Stonerise of Belmont on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg on June 19, 1928. A son of the late Okey and Ruby Radabaugh. Paul retired from Johns Manville in 1984. He attended Center Point Church of...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Dolak, Sr., Robert Eugene

Robert Eugene Dolak, Sr., 87, of Vincent, passed away surrounded by his four sons and granddaughter on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Adena Regional Hospital in Chillicothe. Bob was born February 23, 1935, in Batavia, Ohio, to George and Nancy Dolak. He married Hilda Robinson on September 6, 1954. Bob...
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Piersol, Robert J.

Robert J. Piersol, 90, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, died Monday, July 18, 2022, in Rock Hill, SC. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Robert G. and Lillian (Johnson) Piersol. He was a member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Keith, Emma Jean

Emma Jean Keith, 90, of Harrisville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Pine View Nursing and Rehab on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Pennsboro, WV, the daughter of the late Joseph Ford and Lorena (Chipps) Snodgrass. Emma Jean was a 1949 graduate of Pennsboro High School. She was a former employee of Myles Manufacturing, United Manufacturing, Economy Industries, and she retired from Troy Mills in 1989 after ten years of service. She was a member of Riddle’s Chapel Congregational Church, Harrisville.
HARRISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hoalcraft, Carolyn Sue (Spencer)

Carolyn Sue (Spencer) Hoalcraft, 81, of Vienna, passed away July 15, 2022, at Parkersburg Care Center. She was born May 18, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Franklin Spencer and Frances Irene (Postelwaite) Spencer. Carolyn worked at Kmart for 16 years doing various jobs. She is survived by her...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Nulter, Lois Lee Eaton

Lois Lee Eaton Nulter, 89, of Mineral Wells, passed away July 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born at Eatons, WV, the last surviving child of Karl and Effie Wade Sprout. Lois was a homemaker who took care of her family and extended family. She retired from the Wood County Board of Education as a School Cook after 20 years of service. She was a life-long member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ where she served as Church Secretary for several years.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Anderson, Carol A.

Carol A. Anderson, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. She was born April 17th, 1942, to Charles J. and Blanche M. Stewart Wince. She was a 1960 graduate of Harrisville High School. In July 1972, she married the love of her life Robert “Bob” Anderson, who would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on the 22nd.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Swiger, Donna Ilene

Donna Ilene Swiger, 77, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was born on February 11, 1945, in Marietta to the late Donald Lynn and Georgia Ilene Boley Sandford. Donna had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for various...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Wass, Hilda Aleene

Hilda Aleene Wass, 94, of Parkersburg, went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 16, 2022. She was born Dec. 13, 1927, at Powhatan Point, OH, the daughter of the late Alva M. and Etta S. Hardbarger Davis. Hilda was a receptionist for the Accounting Office-Harman, Thompson, Mallory, and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Thomas Jr., Chester (Chet)

Chester (Chet) Thomas Jr., 73, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on July 16, 2022, after an extended illness with his wife of 19 years, Nancy D. Sutton Thomas, by his side. Chet was born in Parkersburg, WV, on Veterans Day, November 11, 1948 to the late Regina Jones and Chester Vale Thomas Sr.
PARKERSBURG, WV
