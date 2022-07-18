ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

S.C. woman arrested for allegedly killing on-and-off boyfriend who was found in shallow grave

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bx0ZR_0gk4fBgU00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman faces murder and other charges after her boyfriend was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this year.

On July 15, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Jessica Marie Strachan was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Devantae Griffin.

Griffin’s mother reported him missing to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on March 30 after he was last seen the night prior with Strachan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators reportedly determined Strachan was "misleading in the information she had provided during her initial interview," and became a person of interest.

On March 31, investigators reportedly asked Strachan to come to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview, but she allegedly fled to Miami. Officials obtained an arrest warrant for obstruction of justice, and she was taken into custody April 1 by the Miami Police Department. She was extradited back to South Carolina on April 14 and has been in custody since.

According to the statement, detectives found Griffin’s body in a shallow grave in a wooded area April 22. On April 29, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office also identified Tarus Dorail Cook as a person of interest.

WSPA-TV reports investigators allegedly found Griffin’s blood "throughout" Strachan’s home. Her bond has reportedly not been set yet.

Comments / 8

Related
truecrimedaily

S.C. teen arrested after 4-year-old half-sister found suffocated to death in plastic bin

PELZER, S.C. (TCD) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the death of his 4-year-old half-sister after she was found dead in a plastic bin. On Tuesday, July 19, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the body of Joanna Lockaby in a bin near a wooded area behind a home at 112 Chevy Chase Blvd. She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — The once-powerful and now disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he murdered his wife and son 13 months ago, with one of his defense attorneys calling for a speedy trial to clear his name and prod authorities to “go for the real killers.” Wearing a white face mask beneath his shaved head and ankle chains above shiny leather shoes, the 54-year-old Murdaugh made his first court appearance in Colleton County since being indicted in the murder case last week. Despite his not guilty plea, he agreed to remain jailed without...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Body found near Walmart in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a body was found near a Walmart Wednesday morning. The coroner’s office said it received a call around 9:11 a.m. after the man’s body was found dead near Stanford Road and Commons Way. The...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

Florida man arrested after his missing girlfriend’s remains found in forest

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested after the remains of his missing 37-year-old alleged girlfriend were discovered in a forest. According to a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Tara Deaton’s gray Lexus coupe was involved in a hit-and-run crash on County Highway 30A. Her vehicle was reportedly found on May 24 in a wooded area, and she was reported missing out of Kentucky two weeks after the crash.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Manhunt underway for wanted man who ran off in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies are looking for a man who ran from deputies into a wooded area, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told deputies went to the 2800 block of Farrs Bridge Road to speak with the people at the residence. While there. officials noticed someone with active warrants.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Murray in suspected drowning

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a person who fell into Lake Murray has been recovered after an overnight search, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. the SCSO’s Marine Unit, the Department of Natural Resources, the Newberry County Rescue Squad and the Little Mountain Rescue Squad responded to help search for a person who had fallen out of a boat into Lake Murray.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

Person of interest fatally shot after his missing ex-girlfriend is found dead in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old person of interest was fatally shot after a missing 23-year-old Massachusetts woman was found dead. According to a news release from the Vermont State Police, Mary Anderson, of Harvard, Massachusetts, was reported missing after she was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Saturday, July 16, at around 10:30 p.m. A few days later, on Tuesday, July 19, Brattleboro Police officers reportedly found her body inside her parked truck on Elliot Street.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

35K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy