Obituary: Nulter, Lois Lee Eaton

Emma Jean Keith, 90, of Harrisville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Pine View Nursing and Rehab on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Pennsboro, WV, the daughter of the late Joseph Ford and Lorena (Chipps) Snodgrass. Emma Jean was a 1949 graduate of Pennsboro High School. She was a former employee of Myles Manufacturing, United Manufacturing, Economy Industries, and she retired from Troy Mills in 1989 after ten years of service. She was a member of Riddle’s Chapel Congregational Church, Harrisville.

