ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Wells, WV

Obituary: Nulter, Lois Lee Eaton

By Phillip Hickman
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois Lee Eaton Nulter, 89, of Mineral Wells, passed away July 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born at Eatons, WV, the last surviving child of Karl and Effie Wade Sprout. Lois was a homemaker who took care of...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Hays, Carolyn Anne (Baker)

Carolyn Anne (Baker) Hays, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away July 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg on August 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Earl A. Baker and Grace E. (Mace) Baker. Carolyn was Christian by faith and a bookkeeper for Goldenberg Goldenberg and Stealey,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Keith, Emma Jean

Emma Jean Keith, 90, of Harrisville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Pine View Nursing and Rehab on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Pennsboro, WV, the daughter of the late Joseph Ford and Lorena (Chipps) Snodgrass. Emma Jean was a 1949 graduate of Pennsboro High School. She was a former employee of Myles Manufacturing, United Manufacturing, Economy Industries, and she retired from Troy Mills in 1989 after ten years of service. She was a member of Riddle’s Chapel Congregational Church, Harrisville.
HARRISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Six, Ralph K.

Ralph K. Six, 92, of Harrisville, passed away July 17, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Cairo on March 24, 1930, the son of the late Ralph C. and Leona Rollins Six. He attended Cairo High School and proudly served with the US Marine Corps. He...
HARRISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Carter, Elmer Jason

Elmer Jason Carter, 33, of Bluefield, WV, passed away July 15, 2022, with the compassionate care of CAMC General Hospital in Charleston, WV. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
Mineral Wells, WV
Obituaries
City
Mineral Wells, WV
City
Rockport, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hoalcraft, Carolyn Sue (Spencer)

Carolyn Sue (Spencer) Hoalcraft, 81, of Vienna, passed away July 15, 2022, at Parkersburg Care Center. She was born May 18, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Franklin Spencer and Frances Irene (Postelwaite) Spencer. Carolyn worked at Kmart for 16 years doing various jobs. She is survived by her...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Radabaugh, Paul E.

Paul E. Radabaugh, 94, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away at Stonerise of Belmont on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg on June 19, 1928. A son of the late Okey and Ruby Radabaugh. Paul retired from Johns Manville in 1984. He attended Center Point Church of...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Biery, Brian Lee

Brian Lee Biery, 53, of Parkersburg, WV passed away July 9, 2022 with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Swiger, Donna Ilene

Donna Ilene Swiger, 77, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was born on February 11, 1945, in Marietta to the late Donald Lynn and Georgia Ilene Boley Sandford. Donna had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for various...
MARIETTA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Eatons Wv#Church#Laurel
WTAP

Obituary: Jenkins, Erick Ryan

Erick Ryan Jenkins, 35, of Marietta, died July 13, 2022, at his residence. Erick was born April 23, 1987, in Parkersburg and was the son of Richard James and Cathy Lorain Jenkins Williams. Erick was a U.S. Marine Combat Veteran serving from 2006-2010 in Afghanistan and Iraq with the 2nd...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Anderson, Carol A.

Carol A. Anderson, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. She was born April 17th, 1942, to Charles J. and Blanche M. Stewart Wince. She was a 1960 graduate of Harrisville High School. In July 1972, she married the love of her life Robert “Bob” Anderson, who would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on the 22nd.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Thomas Jr., Chester (Chet)

Chester (Chet) Thomas Jr., 73, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on July 16, 2022, after an extended illness with his wife of 19 years, Nancy D. Sutton Thomas, by his side. Chet was born in Parkersburg, WV, on Veterans Day, November 11, 1948 to the late Regina Jones and Chester Vale Thomas Sr.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Landing Dispensary in Vienna on Murdoch Ave. will hold their grand opening Friday at 11 a-m. At the grand opening they expect a lot of people who do not already have their prescription card so they will have officials on-site who will allow you to fill out applications.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

A Williamstown home caught on fire early Wednesday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown home caught on fire early Wednesday morning. Deputy Chief of Williamstown fire department Paul Jordan said that the call came in around 7:14 Wednesday morning from neighbors and people passing by because the owners were not home. The Williamstown fire department was assisted by...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Man convicted in Charleston officer’s death sentenced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The man convicted of shooting and killing a Charleston Police officer in December of 2020 will spend four decades behind bars. Joshua Phillips, 40, was sentenced Wednesday, receiving the maximum sentence of 40 years for the charge of second-degree murder. Officer Johnson was shot on...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

County Commission: July 18, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The owners of Mitchell’s Mobile Home Park in Washington, W.Va. stood in front of county commissioners today in hopes to begin their process of creating more affordable homes. The owners are hoping to take 7-9 trailers from Gihon Terrace to rehabilitate and sell for affordable...
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

American Red Cross will host a food drive Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Every year since 1958 the American Red Cross has held their free learn to swim program. With this program the American Red Cross has always tried to pay back Parkersburg for allowing them to use their facilities for free. This year they will give back in...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy