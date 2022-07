GREENWOOD, Ind. — Authorities are working to learn more about the suspected gunman and any possible motive behind Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect exited a restroom, where he was for more than an hour before the shooting, based on surveillance video, and entered the food court, where he opened fire, killing three people and injuring two more.

