Tampa, FL

Straz Center Announces Remainder of 2022-2023 Season

Tampa Bay News Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights include Rufus Wainwright, Craig Ferguson, Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show, Ailey II,. Our Planet: Live in Concert and a host of Straz Produced Productions. Tampa, FL –The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce several performances that have been added to the 2022-2023 season. These shows...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

destinationtampabay.com

Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Christopher Cross

Experience the silky sounds of an award-winning singer-songwriter Christopher Cross as he takes to the Clearwater stage at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. The award-winner Christopher Cross will be on his 40th Anniversary Tour on Tuesday, August 16 at 8 pm. Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five GRAMMY® Awards including—for the first time ever—the four most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single Sailing), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also for Sailing) and Best New Artist.
CLEARWATER, FL
813area.com

The Best Concerts Coming to Tampa in Fall 2022

Brace yourselves for the rest of the year as there are 11 highly anticipated concerts that are coming to Tampa! Whether if it's hip-hop/rap, pop, alternative or country that you are looking for, the list of shows down below offer that kind of variety. Popular artist such as Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Jack Harlow and more will all soon arrive. The venues for these shows will be located at Amalie Arena, Raymond James Stadium, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, the Yuengling Center and even at Seminole Hard Rock.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

SeaGlass Tavern is building the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa

Get ready for a whole new aesthetic dining experience in Tampa once Seaglass Tavern officially opens its doors. The interior will be a gorgeous mix of textures “with a San Francisco Wharf feeling,” according to the owners who are meticulously crafting every inch of the restaurant. “Our SeaGlass...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Haunted Clearwater Trolley Tours Launch This Friday

Most locals and visitors are familiar with the Clearwater Jolley Trolley. It is well-known as the fun way to get around Clearwater Beach and into North Pinellas. Today, however, the Jolley Trolley is launching a not-so-Jolley tour. Haunted Clearwater Trolley Ghost Tours will launch on Friday, July 22nd with two distinct routes. The first tour to be launched is Maisie’s South Route and will be followed shortly thereafter by Andrew’s North Route. Each distinct 75-minute tour will visit the area’s most notoriously spooky and ghostly locations. The trolley will pick up guests in a distinctly different-looking, and sound-enhanced trolley from either the Visitor Center at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach or the Clearwater Historical Society and take them to locations known for their storied pasts. Some of the scariest stops include the Old Biltmore Hotel, the Fenway Hotel, The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Historic St. Andrews Chapel, and both Clearwater and Dunedin Cemeteries.
CLEARWATER, FL
727area.com

Best Hot Dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater

Let’s be frank (pun intended). Somedays, nothing soothes the savage beast like a simple hot dog. Lucky for 727area, we’ve got gourmet dogs, classic Chicago, and chili chompers perfect for Sunday funday baseball and every day you hear the dogs bark! Find them all on our list of the best hot dogs in St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
thatssotampa.com

Chef Fabio Vivani to launch new restaurant, Amendment XXI, in Westshore Plaza

Chef Fabio Vivani continues to expand his footprint in the city of Tampa, and the Tampa Bay region at large. Taverna Costale has wowed diners in downtown St. Pete, and the residents and visitors at Westshore Marina District eagerly await the debut of Chuck Lager. Osteria is another of Vivani’s top level restaurants in Tampa. The chef also operates concepts across the country. His next endeavor is Amendment XXI, according to a report by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
TAMPA, FL
727area.com

Bruce's Chicago Grill & Doghouse

Experience the Newly Renovated Sculley’s Waterfront in Historic John’s Pass. Fresh Seafood, Waterfront Views, Superior Service. The original Caddy’s, located on the beautiful Sunset Beach, Treasure Island, Florida. This is our flagship location with its own private beach looking...
thatssotampa.com

Miguelitos tequila bar is home to Tampa’s only -5 degree tequila tap, and a wild brunch

Miguelitos Taqueria y Tequila Bar is one of the city’s most beloved restaurants. The sensational cauldron of spirits itself boasts more than 40 meticulously selected tequilas on its shelves. Miguelitos major claim to fame is that it’s the only spot in Tampa outfitted with -5 degree tequila taps. The infused tequila shots on tap make every day feel like National Tequila Day in the city of Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Springs On Our Summer Bucket List That Are Driving Distance From Tampa

Summer seemed to have flown by and is almost over! Forget beach days, these natural springs driving distance from Tampa should be on your summer bucket list. Why go to the crowded beach filled with tourists when you can explore some of Florida’s natural beauty instead. Many of these state parks are cheaper to visit than a day of parking would cost you on Clearwater beach and are usually less populated, especially if you head there on a weekday. Cool down in the 72-degree water year round, if you’re lucky enough you may even spot some manatees. If you really want to make the most out of your trip, consider renting a kayak to get around the river more quickly! It’s definitely an underrated work out, plus when you get tired of rowing, you can sit back in your water craft and enjoy the clear water and vegetation around you.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Brooke Evans and Marvin Scaff elected to the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Board of Directors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla – July 20, 2022 – Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC) is pleased to announce that Brooke Evans, Founder and CEO of CFO Alliance and Marvin Scaff, CTO at Mach49 have been elected to its Board of Directors. TBIC’s Board is comprised of area tech leaders and entrepreneurs dedicated to creating jobs and assisting individuals in reaching their dream of becoming entrepreneurs.
TAMPA, FL
Newswire

$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 14, 2022 (Newswire.com) - A palatial bayfront penthouse in the exclusive Vinoy Place condominium has sold for $7.3 million - the most expensive condo sale ever recorded in Tampa Bay. Located at 555 5th Avenue NE, Unit 1302, this mansion in the sky showcases sweeping views of the bay and the spectacular downtown cityscape. The listing was marketed exclusively by Robyn Gunn of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's St. Petersburg office.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

Six Tampa Bay breweries win U.S. Open Beer Championship medals

There are few places in the country better for finding great local breweries, and there are few things Tampa Bay does better than craft beer (Cuban sandwiches notwithstanding). So it’s no surprise that six different breweries from the area won medals at the 2022 U.S Open Beer Championships. Cigar...
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Sad News from the Staff at Zoo Tampa

Very sad news from the staff at the Tampa Bay Zoo at Lowry Park. This is the post from their Facebook page earlier today. It is with a saddened and heavy heart that we share the loss of our 4-year-old male orangutan, Malu. Malu’s health began to decline earlier this month, and he started receiving medications immediately for his symptoms as he remained on 24-hour watch. A battery of ongoing tests, including an MRI, and ongoing consultations with veterinary specialists in the area, including neurologists, were unable to diagnose his condition.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Popular Chocolate Shops in Tampa: A Guide for Chocoholics

Hey, chocolate lovers! We have a sweet read for you. We all love to eat candies, chocolates, and other related confectionery. They make us happy - no wonder it is one of the most popular foods in America and the world!. Many people enjoy a piece of chocolate every now...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

A St. Pete artist is selling 'Rhonda Santis' stickers to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Benefit concert for Ukraine to take place in Clearwater

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A benefit concert for Ukraine will take place in Clearwater on Friday, complete with authentic music, art, refreshments and more. The concert will take place at PostcardMania’s headquarters, located at 2145 Sunnydale Blvd. at 7 p.m. The event will be hosted by the Humanitarian...
CLEARWATER, FL

