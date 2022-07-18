ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WWPR 1490 AM Launches OFF THE RECORD!

Tampa Bay News Wire
 2 days ago

Dateline Bradenton Florida USA 7/18/2022 12:06 PM New York Time. WWPR 1490 AM Serving Bradenton, Sarasota and Tampa Bay announces the launch of Tampa’s Own BILECKI LAW GROUP’S Radio Show “OFF THE RECORD”!. The show will be hosted by World Class JAG Attorney TIM BILECKI....

globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $223m contract to revamp big Tampa interchange

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay area. Starting in 2023, Lane will widen roads, realign...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

A St. Pete artist is selling 'Rhonda Santis' stickers to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Potato farm owner buys Sarasota office building for $1.7 million

Ryan McDonald of SVN Commercial Advisory Group manages deal on rental property along Highway 41. Sarasota, Fla. (July 19, 2022) – The purchase of a Sarasota, Fla., office building was anything but small potatoes for one area investor. Alan Jones, owner of Jones Potato Farm in Parrish, Fla., recently...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

North River Ranch is Awarded Bradenton’s Best Master-Planned Community

Parrish, Fla. – (July 19, 2022) – North River Ranch, the flagship, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, has won Gold in Bradenton’s Best Awards, taking the title of Best Master-Planned Community as voted by the people. Presented by the Bradenton Herald, the Bradenton’s Best contest is designed to engage the local community in celebrating the very best in over 225 categories. Neal Land & Neighborhoods, a Manatee and Sarasota-based community developer, broke ground on this new community in Parrish in early 2020. Since then, the community has grown with the help of seven home builder partners and expertise of its land development team led by John A. Neal, president of the land development firm.
BRADENTON, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Millionaire Mastermind Academy Now Accepting Applications for Fall Real Estate Accelerator Program for Minority Women

Nonprofit continues partnership with American Landmark Apartments to expand diverse career opportunities in the real estate sector. Tampa, Fla. (July 19, 2022) – Further expanding access tocareers in the real estate industry, the Millionaire Mastermind Real Estate Accelerator Program is now accepting applications for its upcoming fall 2022 program. Welcoming up to 50 diverse women applicants, the 12-week hybrid program consists of virtual classes plus two in-person days of intensives at the Tampa of multifamily owner-operator American Landmark Apartments, one of the top apartment owners in the country and lead sponsor of the program. Additional sponsors include M&T Bank, Truist Bank, Country Financial and Prospect Real Estate Group.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Dunedin Florida Man Fined $30,000 For Not Cutting His Grass

Dunedin Florida Man Fined $30,000 For Not Cutting His Grass. Wait, what? Well it’s been going on since 2015 when the city first started fining him up to $500 a day because his grass was too high! The homeowner’s name is James Ficken, and he’s been fighting the fines ever since.
Tampa Bay News Wire

Brooke Evans and Marvin Scaff elected to the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Board of Directors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla – July 20, 2022 – Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC) is pleased to announce that Brooke Evans, Founder and CEO of CFO Alliance and Marvin Scaff, CTO at Mach49 have been elected to its Board of Directors. TBIC’s Board is comprised of area tech leaders and entrepreneurs dedicated to creating jobs and assisting individuals in reaching their dream of becoming entrepreneurs.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Six Tampa Bay breweries win U.S. Open Beer Championship medals

There are few places in the country better for finding great local breweries, and there are few things Tampa Bay does better than craft beer (Cuban sandwiches notwithstanding). So it’s no surprise that six different breweries from the area won medals at the 2022 U.S Open Beer Championships. Cigar...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Haunted Clearwater Trolley Tours Launch This Friday

Most locals and visitors are familiar with the Clearwater Jolley Trolley. It is well-known as the fun way to get around Clearwater Beach and into North Pinellas. Today, however, the Jolley Trolley is launching a not-so-Jolley tour. Haunted Clearwater Trolley Ghost Tours will launch on Friday, July 22nd with two distinct routes. The first tour to be launched is Maisie’s South Route and will be followed shortly thereafter by Andrew’s North Route. Each distinct 75-minute tour will visit the area’s most notoriously spooky and ghostly locations. The trolley will pick up guests in a distinctly different-looking, and sound-enhanced trolley from either the Visitor Center at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach or the Clearwater Historical Society and take them to locations known for their storied pasts. Some of the scariest stops include the Old Biltmore Hotel, the Fenway Hotel, The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Historic St. Andrews Chapel, and both Clearwater and Dunedin Cemeteries.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Applications Now Open For Fall 2022 Gulf Coast Board Institute

VENICE, FL (July 19, 2022) – Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its October 2022 Fall Gulf Coast Board Institute (GCBI). The online application and overview for the program are available at https://www.gulfcoastcf.org/gulf-coast-board-institute. This high-demand program is delivered through Gulf Coast’s Invest in Incredible consultants to active nonprofit board members in the Gulf Coast region. The deadline to apply for this governance training series for active nonprofit board members is Sunday, August 21.
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Hermitage Artist Retreat and Sarasota Opera Present “Music’s Masterpieces”

A Film Screening and Discussion Featuring Hermitage Fellow and International Filmmaker Hilan Warshaw. Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw’s films explore the lives and minds of great composers. Join this filmmaker, musician, and conductor as he shares excerpts from his music documentary films and discusses the close relationship between the art forms of cinema and music.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

The largest dessert festival in America, Dessert Wars, returns to Tampa

Everyone in attendance is a winner at Dessert Wars. The largest traveling dessert festival in America makes its triumphant return to Tampa at the Florida State Fairgrounds in October 2022. An official date, and ticket sales are still TBA. But that doesn’t mean we can start salivating now. This...
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Nibs: Brazilian Steakhouse, Chicken Salad & More Pizza!

Another restaurant possibly heading in this direction is Rodizio Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse with five Florida locations, including Orlando and Sarasota. Representatives of Rodizio Grill were scheduled for a pre-app meeting with Pasco County planners on July 5. According to a concept site plan filed with the county, the restaurant would be located off S.R. 56 on Sun Vista Dr., in front of the At Home store (and just south and across the road from Costco).
SARASOTA, FL
cltampa.com

The 30 commandments of living in Tampa Bay

Whether you were born in Tampa Bay or moved here and became one of us, there are just some things that every resident knows: Deviled crab is a delicacy, our traffic sucks and our pride runs deep for our sports teams—no matter how many times we've been burned. Since...
POLITICS
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly 40-acre industrial park to be built in Palmetto

Construction is starting on new industrial park in Palmetto. Stonemont Financial Group, a commercial real estate investment firm outside of Atlanta, is building the 427,000-square-foot park on 38.2 acres at 830 17th Street, just off of U.S. 41 in north Manatee County. The company is not disclosing the cost of...
PALMETTO, FL

