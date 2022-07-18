Interview: District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson Joins KODY for Weekly Legislative Update

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced hay harvesting permit applications for the public will be accepted through an online application portal beginning July 30 at 12:01 a.m. CDT. Applications will be processed in the order they are received during normal business hours beginning Monday, August 1, 2022. Individuals must have a permit to harvest hay on State Right of Way. An individual may purchase hay harvesting permits online from July 30 through September 15 on a first- come, first-served basis, with each permit limited to five miles of roadside hay total. The hay is for private use only and only one permit is allowed per person. With the online option, an integrated online map will better aid customers and staff to select miles to mow, and will be routinely updated showing available the miles that are available for permits. Landowners are given the opportunity to renew last year’s permits between March 1st and July 29th. The Hay Harvesting Permits Application and Help Docs will be available on the NDOT website. Theoption to purchase permits from specified NDOT locations will still be available. Please visit ndot.info/haypermit for more information.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO