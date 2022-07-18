ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Interview: District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson Joins KODY for Weekly Legislative Update

 4 days ago

District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder...

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Robert Dover as Senator for Legislative District 19

Today, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Robert “Rob” Dover of Norfolk to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 19. “Rob has deep ties to District 19 as a longtime local leader,” said Gov. Ricketts. “He will strongly defend pro-life values and work to protect Second Amendment rights. As a senator, Rob will be dedicated to controlling spending and delivering more property tax relief to Nebraskans.” “I am thankful for the opportunity to serve District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature,” said Dover. “I’m a longtime resident of the district, and I’m committed to seeing northeast Nebraska thrive. I’ve dedicated my professional life to the real estate industry, and I’ll work in the Legislature to help reduce the tax burden on Nebraska’s families. I’ll also use my education and experience in finance to ensure the State wisely stewards taxpayer dollars.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Charges Will Not Be Brought Against Former District 42 NE State Senator Mike Groene

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson will not file criminal charges against former District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Groene over photographs of a female staffer found on Groene’s laptop. A spokeswoman for AG Peterson said Thursday that prosecutors in the office had reviewed the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation into allegations that Groene took inappropriate photos of the staffer without her knowledge and shared them with others. “It has been determined that there is insufficient information to warrant a criminal prosecution,” said Suzanne Gage, the spokeswoman.
NEBRASKA STATE
NDOT Hay Permit Applications Accepted Online Beginning July 30

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced hay harvesting permit applications for the public will be accepted through an online application portal beginning July 30 at 12:01 a.m. CDT. Applications will be processed in the order they are received during normal business hours beginning Monday, August 1, 2022. Individuals must have a permit to harvest hay on State Right of Way. An individual may purchase hay harvesting permits online from July 30 through September 15 on a first- come, first-served basis, with each permit limited to five miles of roadside hay total. The hay is for private use only and only one permit is allowed per person. With the online option, an integrated online map will better aid customers and staff to select miles to mow, and will be routinely updated showing available the miles that are available for permits. Landowners are given the opportunity to renew last year’s permits between March 1st and July 29th. The Hay Harvesting Permits Application and Help Docs will be available on the NDOT website. Theoption to purchase permits from specified NDOT locations will still be available. Please visit ndot.info/haypermit for more information.
NEBRASKA STATE
Danelle Franzen Moves Into Chief Operating Officer Role at Great Plains Health

After a nationwide search, Great Plains Health is pleased to share that Danelle Franzen is moving into the chief operating officer role. Franzen began her professional career at Great Plains Health 28 years ago and has served on the executive team as chief provider network officer since March of 2020. She will now be responsible for daily operations of the overall health system according to a press release from Great Plains Health.
BUSINESS
Productions Concerns Weight On Pork Producers in Nebraska

Labor shortages, transportation bottlenecks and environmental regulations are some of the top concerns for pork producers at the Nebraska Pork Expo. Jared Lierman owns an 8,000 wean to finish operation near Beemer and tells Brownfield he would like to see the cap for applications in the H-2A visa program lifted to help provide seasonal workers. “With pork production, you don’t have seasons. It’s year round. You only have 10,000 applicants throughout the entire U.S. That doesn’t go very far.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Mosquitoes Found with West Nile in Nebraska

A mosquito trap site located in Hall County recently collected mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the first confirmed positive test of mosquitoes in Nebraska. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services; Mosquito surveillance and testing gives the local health district, along with other health departments, an early indicator of where the virus may be circulating and provides valuable information where people may come into contact with mosquitoes carrying the virus.
HALL COUNTY, NE
Iowa Teen Dies Following Rollover Crash Near Overton

An Iowa teen has died following a rollover crash on I-80 Tuesday night near Overton. According to Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody, deputies were called just before 5:30 p.m. to mile marker 244 – four miles west of the Overton exit – for a report of a one-vehicle rollover. Moody said witnesses at the scene reported a rear tire on an eastbound 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by a 16-year-old, failed, causing the vehicle to roll and eject the 19-year-old passenger who was in the back seat. The vehicle ended up in the westbound lanes.
OVERTON, NE

