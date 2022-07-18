ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Local call centers see increased demand after launch of 988 hotline

 4 days ago

Massachusetts call centers seeking workers after launch of 988 suicide prevention hotline 02:02

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

FRAMINGHAM - If you're having a mental health emergency, public health officials are trying to make sure you have a safe, easily accessible space to get help. And it comes in the form of three digits: 9-8-8.

The new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number rolled out over the weekend. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to Eileen Davis, the Vice President of Mass 211 and the director of one of our local call centers, Call2Talk in Framingham , to learn how they plan to handle the anticipated increase in calls.

"A typical day at Call2Talk has now forever changed since Saturday," Davis told Cole on Monday afternoon.

Davis described it as a hybrid center with volunteers and competent call takers that are all trained to optimally take calls from those who are struggling emotionally and are seeking emotional support.

"Typically, we were getting about--maybe 200, 250 calls a day. Whereas this weekend, it was close to 400 every day!" Davis exclaimed.

Davis told Cole it took six to eight months to prepare for the launch, and all of the preparation paid off because their call center staff was prepared.

"We have now, about five to eight at a time. We're going to probably have close to 10-to-12 to 15 at a time– as we continue to ramp up," Davis said.

In contrast, less than half of the public officials– that helped with the roll out of the new 9-8-8 service– felt confident that their areas were prepared for this, in terms of financing, staffing, or infrastructure. This is according to a survey from the Rand Corporation. According to their website, the non-profit is a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous.

Cole checked the website of some of our local call centers and learned they are actively looking for help.

On the Family Services of Merrimack Valley website, they have a listing for a Crisis Line Supervisor with a $3,000 sign-up bonus.

Samaritans on Cape Cod and The Islands , Samaritans South Coast and Samaritans in Boston , collectively have at least 11 open positions related to their call center.

"What takes the time is the training, the amount of training that it takes and to mentor someone to be prepared. Because you don't want to have someone on before they are prepared, because we don't know what they're going to get," Davis explained.

Preparation to take the phone call that will change the life of the person on the other end of the line.

"It's a safe place to turn to when maybe you feel you don't have anyone. Sometimes people have family and friends and colleagues, but they don't want to burden them either. Or, they are afraid to be honest with them or what might happen or what people might think of them," said Davis.

Davis told Cole Call2Talk in Framingham opened in December 2013. Although the center is the youngest in the state, she told WBZ they have grown to become the biggest center in Massachusetts.

To find the closest call center to you, visit Mass.gov/988 .

Additional resources:

Crisis Text Line

Text HELLO to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor

https://www.crisistextline.org/

Samaritans

Preventing suicide and providing hope

877-870-HOPE (4673)

https://samaritanshope.org/

Veterans Crisis Line

800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1

Text to 838255 to connect veterans with a trained responder

https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/

Teen Line

800-852-8336

Text TEEN to 839863 to connect with highly trained teen listeners

The Trevor Project

866-488-7836

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

CBS Boston

Some medications do not do well in the heat, experts warn

BOSTON - We're in the middle of a heat wave, so here is some heat-related advice for people who take medications.First, many medications do not tolerate heat well.  First of all, some medications lose their effectiveness if they get too hot. So always store your medications at room temperature in a dark, dry location. Second, taking certain medications can make you more susceptible to heat-related illness. For example, diuretics, or water pills, are designed to help you lose water, but if you're also hot and sweaty, you could get into trouble with dehydration. Certain medications taken for allergies or high blood pressure can reduce your ability to sweat, which in hot conditions can cause you to overheat. And other medications, like certain antibiotics, can trigger uncomfortable rashes when you're out in the sun. So, beware of the effects that this oppressive heat and the hot sun can have on your medications as well as on your body.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Over a dozen Mass. leaders were with Biden, one day before COVID diagnosis

BOSTON - The White House said Thursday it is informing close contacts of President Joe Biden, including Congress members who traveled with him to Massachusetts the day before, of his positive COVID test. Biden flew on Air Force One with senators and representatives from Massachusetts, and appeared with over a dozen local officials during his visit to Somerset.Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, along with Representatives Jake Auchincloss (MA-04) and Bill Keating (MA-09), were on Air Force One. In Somerset, Biden participated in a photo line with Board of Selectmen chairman Allen Smith, climate envoy John Kerry, House Speaker Ron Mariano,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team's Call For Action helps man get driver's license back after issue at RMV

BOSTON -- A Woburn teen was unable to work because his driver's license was suspended. A problem at the Registry of Motor Vehicles prevented him from getting it back so he reached out to the I-Team's Call For Action for help. Last April, Michael Dionne was seriously injured in a freak accident at work when a cart full of cast iron pipe tipped over breaking his left arm and leg. "I was in a wheelchair for five weeks, I couldn't do anything, I barely could stand up, I couldn't walk, and couldn't do anything," the 18-year-old said. With his leg and arm in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

