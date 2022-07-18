Trial for Victor Pena, accused of kidnapping 23-year-old woman in Boston, underway

Trial for Victor Pena, accused of kidnapping and raping 23-year-old woman in Boston, underway 01:14

BOSTON -- The trial against Victor Pena began in Suffolk Superior Court Monday. Pena is accused of kidnapping and raping a 23-year-old woman in January 2019.

The woman went missing after leaving Hennessy's bar near Quincy Market. Pena was seen on surveillance images from Congress Street with his arm around her a short time later. She was found alive in Pena's Charlestown apartment three days later.

Prosecutors told the jurors that the young woman went through a nightmare but the defense said the case isn't clear cut.

"A night out with her twin sister and some friends turned into almost three days of hell, days of isolation, days of fear, days of confusion," said Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum.

"Sometimes you have to muster up the courage and the ability to be the best version of yourself, a better version of yourself every day, with this case and with lots of tasks within this case will certainly challenge you with being the best version of yourself," said defense attorney Lorenzo Perez.

After opening statements, the sister of the alleged victim told jurors about the night she vanished. She said she was unable to reach her sister. "I called, sent Facebook messages, text messages, probably a FaceTime," the sister said.

Last week, Pena was removed from the courtroom for disorderly conduct.

He has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges against him.