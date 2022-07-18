The Daily Checkout: These Adidas Sneakers Are Like Air Force 1's But Better — Shop Now

Source: OK! Magazine

If you’ve ever grown bored of pairing every outfit with a set of classic white sneakers, you’re not alone. OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Rebecca Friedman recently found herself facing that same conundrum. While she says she loved her tried-and-true Nike Air Force 1’s — an iconic staple that has long reigned supreme in the world of footwear fashion — she was craving something new.

“I was in search of something similar to my two pair[s] of Air Forces that would still serve someone of the same purpose,” she recalls. “Obviously AF1s are the 'G.O.A.T' but sometimes such a staple holds a person back from stepping up their style game.”

Enter Adidas’ Forum Low Sneaker. After seeing how the contrasting two-tone shoes add a cool, sporty edge while on celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Rebecca said she needed them for herself.

“I am obsessed with how easily they pair with almost any item of clothing or occasion,” the writer shares. "The versatile shoe provides an all-around closet staple for a trending street style wardrobe,” she continues, adding that the Adidas offering “is finally a celebrity favorite shoe that doesn't have a Balenciaga label or will cost your entire life savings.”

But beyond this versatility — and relative affordability — Rebecca says the shoe also offers another notable feature: Its neutral color blocking.

“I feel like two colored shoes help pull outfits together really well,” she explains. ”It subtly pulls staple colors from your outfit, giving you that ‘put together’ aesthetic style."

