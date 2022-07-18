ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Checkout: These Adidas Sneakers Are Like Air Force 1's But Better — Shop Now

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Source: OK! Magazine

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of style itself.

If you’ve ever grown bored of pairing every outfit with a set of classic white sneakers, you’re not alone. OK!’s E-Commerce Editor Rebecca Friedman recently found herself facing that same conundrum. While she says she loved her tried-and-true Nike Air Force 1’s — an iconic staple that has long reigned supreme in the world of footwear fashion — she was craving something new.

“I was in search of something similar to my two pair[s] of Air Forces that would still serve someone of the same purpose,” she recalls. “Obviously AF1s are the 'G.O.A.T' but sometimes such a staple holds a person back from stepping up their style game.”

Enter Adidas’ Forum Low Sneaker. After seeing how the contrasting two-tone shoes add a cool, sporty edge while on celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Rebecca said she needed them for herself.

“I am obsessed with how easily they pair with almost any item of clothing or occasion,” the writer shares. "The versatile shoe provides an all-around closet staple for a trending street style wardrobe,” she continues, adding that the Adidas offering “is finally a celebrity favorite shoe that doesn't have a Balenciaga label or will cost your entire life savings.”

But beyond this versatility — and relative affordability — Rebecca says the shoe also offers another notable feature: Its neutral color blocking.

“I feel like two colored shoes help pull outfits together really well,” she explains. ”It subtly pulls staple colors from your outfit, giving you that ‘put together’ aesthetic style."

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! style must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!

Footwear News

Brad Pitt Re-Wears Slip-On Sneakers with Pink Linen Suit for ‘Bullet Train’ Press in Berlin

Brad Pitt continued his relaxed style story during the “Bullet Train” press tour’s latest stop in Germany. The action film stars Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny — premieres August 5.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The 18 Best High-Waisted Jeans for Every Body Type

Click here to read the full article. High-waisted jeans are a wardrobe essential that will never lose their fashionable appeal. The best high-waisted jeans, similar to a fresh white T-shirt, glamorous sunglasses or the perfect designer handbag or luxury shoes, are closet staples that everyone needs in their regular outfit rotations. Throughout the decades, various silhouettes have waxed and waned in popularity, rising and diminishing from the fashion scene, but nowadays, a high-waisted fit has remained a constant consumer favorite — with good reason.  A high-waisted jean is defined by a waistline that hits close to or above the navel. It...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sporty-Chic In Fleece Top With Crocodile Print Leggings & Sleek Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez is back to business after her beautiful weekend wedding to Ben Affleck. Her latest appearance comes two days after the duo tied the knot in Las Vegas. On Monday, the newlywed and multi-hyphenate superstar was spotted on the move as she headed to a recording studio in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Here’s the Official Look at Mr. Bailey’s adidas Originals “OZLUCENT” Sneaker

Mr. Bailey continues his budding partnership with adidas Originals for the latest conceptual sneaker titled “OZLUCENT.” First teased last month through an elusive Instagram post, the collaborative silhouette has now surfaced alongside a futuristic campaign. Following last year’s “Ammonite Superstar” the multi-faceted designer elevates his scientific underwater theme,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

What’s Trending in Denim at Project New York

Click here to read the full article. Project New York was back in full swing this week after a two-year covid hiatus. A more intimate venue at Iron 23, as well as a popup shop open to the public, introduced new energy to the show, while approximately 65 men’s wear and gender-fluid brands brought the goods. “This season we are no longer just a men’s wear-only show, we are welcoming gender-fluid brands as well,” said Edwina Kulego, VP of international and business development at Informa Markets Fashion. “Brands from all over are coming to show their personalities which has been missing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Marked Down Over 4,000 Designer Styles in This Under-The-Radar Sale—Including Versace, Balenciaga & More

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever browsed through Nordstrom’s bountiful racks in store or through its pages of online offerings, then you know the retailer is a treasure trove of top designer brands. They’re pretty to look at, but the price tags sure aren’t. But just when you think these beautiful designer pieces will forever be too far from reach, the retailer marks down over 4,000 styles in a low-key designer sale. So, you can finally put your luxury shopping cravings to rest, because you’re about to save big. We know you’re probably busy with the big...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

84K+
Followers
2K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

