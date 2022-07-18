Cowboys Camp: Will Dalton Schultz Play Like Top-10 Tight End?

Schultz will get paid like a top tight end for one year at least. But …

FRISCO - We know about the pay going forward.

Next issue: The play going forward.

Dalton Schultz and his play has been widely discussed by Dallas Cowboys Nation this offseason. With the franchise tag deadline come and gone, he is locked in and playing on the $10.9 million tag for 2022.

Now comes the next important question: How good will Schultz be in 2022?

The NFL apparently views him favorably, as an ESPN article “top 10” ranking has Schultz ranked highly. Overall, he finished eighth, with the stats to back that up: 141 receptions, 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two years.

A typical review from the 50-person panel of experts? Via an NFC offensive coach: “He can handle multiple roles — good hands, competitive blocker, can bend to get in and out of breaks. Not as dynamic as others on this list but really solid.”

Is “solid” worth $10.9 million? That’s a moot point now. Those who think highly of Schultz - a group that obviously includes the Cowboys at some level - now need to see their views justified, especially as it is possible that he might be asked to be a No. 2 option for Dak Prescott behind CeeDee Lamb.

It would be immensely helpful if Dalton. Schultz advanced just a bit, combining hos ability to be “dependable” with a threat to be “dynamic” as well.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!